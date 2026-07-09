Alessandro Sappia Explores AI, Medicine, and the Human Cost of Innovation in Silicon Heartbeats

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Alex watches his grandmother narrowly survive a devastating medical misdiagnosis, one question refuses to leave him: could artificial intelligence help doctors recognize what human eyes sometimes miss?That question becomes the spark for Silicon Heartbeats, the debut contemporary novel by Alessandro Sappia, releasing worldwide in paperback and Kindle eBook on August 4, 2026. Set between Silicon Valley, the Mediterranean, and the Arabian Gulf, the novel tells the story of a young Stanford PhD student whose determination to prevent medical tragedy leads him to found Vitanova, an ambitious medical diagnostics startup with the potential to change lives.But the company Alex builds is only part of the story.As Vitanova grows from a modest office south of San Francisco into a company with global aspirations, the pursuit of success begins to reshape every part of Alex's life. Friendships become strained, relationships are tested, difficult compromises emerge, and the mission that once gave his life purpose gradually forces him to confront a more personal question: what is the true cost of building something that could change the world?Rather than presenting technology as an abstract force, Silicon Heartbeats explores the people behind innovation—the hopes that drive them, the sacrifices they make, and the quiet distance that ambition can create between a person and the life they once imagined."I wanted to write about technology not as an abstract force, but as something built by people under pressure," said author Alessandro Sappia. "Silicon Heartbeats is about AI and medicine, but at its core it is about ambition, love, loss, and the difficult question of what kind of life is worth building."Although the novel draws on the worlds of artificial intelligence, medicine, and startup culture, it is written for general readers rather than technical audiences. The story places human relationships at its center, exploring themes of purpose, identity, loyalty, moral choice, and the search for balance in a world that often celebrates achievement above everything else.Moving across Silicon Valley, Europe, and the Arabian Gulf, the novel follows not only the growth of a groundbreaking company but also Alex's emotional journey from youthful certainty toward a deeper understanding of fulfillment, connection, and what success ultimately means.Silicon Heartbeats will appeal to readers of contemporary fiction, book club fiction, and thoughtful stories about ambition, innovation, family, and the human experience. Readers interested in startup culture, medicine, and emerging technologies will recognize the backdrop, while those seeking emotionally driven fiction will discover a character-centered story about resilience, relationships, and reinvention.The novel will be released worldwide on August 4, 2026, in paperback and Kindle eBook editions.ISBNsPaperback: 978-9948-610-85-4Kindle eBook: 978-9948-610-84-7The book will be available through Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk in both paperback and Kindle formats, as well as through the official website at https://www.siliconheartbeats.com About Alessandro SappiaAlessandro Sappia is the author of Silicon Heartbeats, his debut contemporary novel. Drawing on international settings and themes of innovation, identity, and human connection, his work explores the emotional lives of people striving to build meaningful futures while navigating the personal consequences of ambition.Social MediaLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/asappia/ Website: https://www.siliconheartbeats.com Amazon.comPaperback: https://www.amazon.com/dp/9948610857 Kindle eBook: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H7FL78SS Amazon.co.ukPaperback: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/9948610857 Kindle eBook: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0H7FL78SS

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