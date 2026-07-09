Five Leading Laryngoscope Manufacturers in China 2026: Innovating Visual Intubation Medical Equipment

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Exploring China's Leading Laryngoscope Manufacturers, Advanced Airway Management Technologies, and Global Medical Device Supply Capabilities

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JIANGSU, China – July 9, 2026 —China's medical device industry continues to expand its role in the global laryngoscope market, with a mix of established conglomerates and specialized innovators shaping the competitive landscape.According to Grand View Research, the global video laryngoscope market was estimated at USD 784.66 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2033. Reusable video laryngoscopes held a 77.68% revenue share in 2024, while rigid video laryngoscopes accounted for 60.42% of product revenue. North America represented the largest regional market with a 37.77% share. Chinese manufacturers have become critical players in this growing segment, supplying everything from basic direct laryngoscopes to advanced video-enabled systems used in anesthesia, emergency, and ICU settings.Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.Mindray, headquartered in Shenzhen, is one of China's largest publicly traded medical device companies. Its product portfolio spans patient monitoring, anesthesia machines, ultrasound, and in-vitro diagnostics. While Mindray does not exclusively focus on laryngoscopes, its integrated anesthesia and monitoring platforms are widely deployed globally, and the company offers video laryngoscope solutions as part of its airway management portfolio. Mindray's extensive distribution network and brand recognition make it a reference point for hospital procurement in many countries.Zhejiang UE Medical Corp., Ltd.UE Medical, based in Zhejiang province, specializes in endoscopic and minimally invasive surgical instruments. The company produces a range of rigid and flexible endoscopes, including video laryngoscopes designed for anesthesia and emergency use. UE Medical is known for its focus on cost-effective, CE-certified products that serve both domestic Chinese hospitals and export markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Their laryngoscope offerings emphasize ease of use and rugged construction for high-volume clinical environments.Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.Aohua Photoelectricity, headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading manufacturer of medical endoscopes and imaging systems. The company develops both rigid and flexible endoscopic products, including video laryngoscopes, with a strong emphasis on optical performance. Aohua's core strength lies in its proprietary photoelectric imaging technology, providing high-resolution visualization for intubation procedures. Their laryngoscope systems are often integrated with Aohua's display and recording platforms, offering a complete solution for anesthesia departments.Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd.Weigao Group, based in Weihai, Shandong, is a large-scale medical device manufacturer best known for its disposable medical polymer products, including infusion sets, syringes, and drainage systems. In the laryngoscope space, Weigao supplies disposable laryngoscope blades and handles, catering to hospitals that prioritize sterility and cross-contamination prevention. The company's vast production capacity and ISO 13485-compliant facilities make it a key supplier of cost-effective single-use airway management products.Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., established in 2020, is a National High-tech Enterprise integrating design, R&D, manufacturing, and trade. The company operates a 40,000-square-meter manufacturing facility with 50–100 staff and an R&D team of over 20 engineers, supported by BSL-1 and BSL-2 research centers. Equipment investments exceed RMB 160 million. Unicorn's main products include endoscopy systems, disposable ureteroscopes, visual flexible laryngoscopes, bronchoscopy workstations, medical image processors, and video laryngoscopes. The company's laryngoscope portfolio comprises three models — the BMS-FA, BMS-YA, and BMR — all designed for anesthesiology and respiratory medicine applications. The BMS-FA handle uses an aluminium alloy body and a 304 stainless steel blade, while the BMS-YA substitutes a PC plastic blade. Both models feature a resolution of ≥3.72 lp/mm, a field of view ≥60°, an observation depth of 20–100 mm, and a rechargeable battery of 3400 mAh or above, operating on DC 3.7 V. The BMR is a video flexible laryngoscope with a resolution of 23.51 LP/mm, field of view >80°, depth of field 5 mm–100 mm, and illuminance >800 Lux. It is made of medical-grade TPU/PPSU. All three models are handheld, battery-powered, and designed for indoor hospital environments including the operating room, emergency ward, ICU, and pre-hospital first aid scenarios. They support real-time high-definition laryngeal visualization, image capture, and video recording, and comply with ISO 13485 Quality Management System certification. Unicorn has also obtained FSC and CE certification and has seven regional offices. The company exports approximately 70% of its output to global markets.For procurement inquiries, distribution partnerships, or detailed product specifications, please contact:· Name: Alice Gong· Phone: +86 17512677733· E-mail: gongting@unicornchina.top· WhatsApp: +86 17512677733· Web: www.unicornchina.top As demand for safer and more efficient airway management continues to grow worldwide, Chinese laryngoscope manufacturers are expanding their technological capabilities and international presence. From reusable and disposable laryngoscopes to advanced video visualization systems, these companies are delivering products that meet the evolving needs of hospitals, emergency care providers, and anesthesia departments. With ongoing investment in research, quality management, and global regulatory compliance, China is expected to remain an important source of innovative and cost-effective laryngoscope solutions for the international healthcare market in the years ahead.

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