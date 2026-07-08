From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/02/2026

The turning lane paving work has been completed.

Stone cladding installation has resumed.

Southeast view where new work has commenced on installation of precast concrete planks.

Painting activities have commenced on the ground floor.

Drywall taping and finishing activities are ongoing on the east side of the second floor.

Drywall and insulation installation activities are continuing throughout the second floor.

Aluminum Composite Material panel installation is in progress.

Photo credit to Stryker & Co., Inc.