Rich countries exaggerating “true value” of climate finance by around $100 billion

Rich countries have again inflated the "true value" of the climate finance they provide to low- and middle-income countries, overstating it by around $100 billion in 2024, according to new analysis by Oxfam. This exceeds the $88 billion by which climate finance was overstated in 2022.

Governments reported mobilizing nearly $137 billion in climate finance in 2024 to help Global South countries cut emissions and cope with the worsening impacts of climate breakdown. While $106 billion of the reported amount was provided as public finance, $69 billion (65 percent) was delivered as loans. Many of these loans are provided on market terms, requiring little or no financial effort from rich countries while increasing the debt burdens of countries in the Global South.

Oxfam estimates that the “true value” of the climate finance provided by rich countries in 2024 is between $33 billion and $45 billion, equivalent to no more than one-third of the amount reported. Only $15 billion to $18 billion was allocated to adaptation.

The findings come just weeks after the Bonn climate talks, where rich governments refused to strengthen the commitment they made at COP30 in Brazil to triple adaptation finance by 2035. Oxfam estimates that even tripling adaptation finance would meet only one-third of poorer countries’ adaptation needs.

Oxfam calculated the “true value” of climate finance by estimating the grant equivalents of climate-related loans and other non-grant instruments, rather than at their face value, in order to gauge rich countries’ real financial effort. Oxfam accounts for the difference between loans at market rate and those at preferential terms, while also considering the overly generous claims about the climate-related significance of these funds.

“Once again, the richest and most polluting countries are inflating the value of the climate finance they provide, creating the illusion of solidarity while delivering far less than they claim,” said Oxfam Climate Policy Lead Mariana Paoli. “Instead of helping poorer countries withstand a crisis they did little to cause, rich countries are pushing them deeper into debt through loans, many offered on profitable commercial terms. It is a cruel irony: those most responsible pay less —and even make a profit— while those least responsible pay more.”

“What is needed is public, grant-based climate finance at the scale the climate crisis demands —not accounting tricks, not loans that worsen debt, and not empty promises. Grants are lifelines that enable countries to adapt to a changing climate, cut emissions, protect lives, and respond to devastating loss and damage. At COP31, rich countries need to drastically increase grant-based climate finance and finally deliver on the commitments they have made.”