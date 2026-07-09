Aspen Medical Unveils New Brand, Expanding Access to Personalized Hormone Therapy and Medical Weight Loss Across Utah

Aspen Medical proudly launches its new brand, expanding personalized hormone therapy, BHRT, testosterone replacement, and medical weight loss services

There is a lot that goes into changing the name of a long standing company, but we knew a rebrand was needed to reflect the elevated level of care we are able to provide our patients.” — Dr. Jeffrey Nelson

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Healthcare is proud to announce its official rebrand to Aspen Medical, marking an exciting new chapter focused on helping men and women throughout Utah achieve better health through personalized hormone optimization, medical weight loss, and preventive wellness care.While the name has changed, Aspen Medical remains committed to the same patient-first philosophy that has earned the trust of patients across Sandy, Salt Lake City, and surrounding communities. The new brand better reflects the practice's comprehensive approach to modern medicine, combining evidence-based treatments, advanced diagnostics, and individualized care plans to help patients feel their best at every stage of life.As demand continues to grow for hormone replacement therapy and physician-supervised weight loss, Aspen Medical is expanding its focus on innovative treatment options, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), hormone replacement therapy (HRT), GLP-1 medications, semaglutide, tirzepatide, testosterone replacement therapy, and testosterone pellet therapy.The transition from Freedom Healthcare to Aspen Medical represents more than a new logo—it reflects the clinic's continued investment in providing comprehensive wellness solutions designed around each patient's unique health goals.Many patients struggle with symptoms such as persistent fatigue, weight gain despite healthy habits, low libido, brain fog, mood changes, difficulty building or maintaining muscle, poor sleep, and reduced energy and motivation. These symptoms are often linked to hormonal imbalances that can significantly impact quality of life. Aspen Medical works closely with each patient to identify the underlying causes through comprehensive evaluations and advanced laboratory testing before developing a customized treatment plan."Our goal has always been to help patients feel like themselves again," said a representative from Aspen Medical. "The Aspen Medical brand better represents our mission of providing personalized, science-backed care that improves long-term health, energy, and confidence."Aspen Medical provides individualized hormone optimization programs for both men and women experiencing age-related hormonal decline or other hormone imbalances.Patients searching for a hormone specialist in Utah , BHRT in Utah, or bioidentical hormones in Salt Lake City often want more than a temporary solution—they want a provider who takes time to understand their health history, symptoms, and long-term wellness goals.Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy uses hormones that closely match those naturally produced by the body. When medically appropriate, BHRT may help improve energy levels, mental clarity, mood, sleep quality, libido, muscle maintenance, and overall vitality. Aspen Medical creates individualized treatment plans based on detailed lab work and ongoing monitoring to ensure patients receive care tailored specifically to their needs.Low testosterone affects thousands of men throughout Utah, often leading to fatigue, decreased motivation, reduced strength, increased body fat, and diminished overall well-being.Aspen Medical offers several testosterone replacement options, including testosterone pellet therapy, injections, and other physician-directed treatments based on each patient's lifestyle and medical needs. Testosterone pellets provide a convenient, long-lasting option for many patients by delivering a steady release of hormones over several months, helping reduce fluctuations that may occur with other delivery methods.By carefully monitoring hormone levels throughout treatment, Aspen Medical helps patients safely optimize testosterone levels while supporting improved energy, strength, focus, and quality of life.Medical weight loss continues to evolve rapidly, with GLP-1 medications transforming how patients achieve sustainable results.Aspen Medical offers physician-supervised weight loss programs featuring medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, which work alongside nutrition guidance, lifestyle modifications, and ongoing medical oversight.Unlike fad diets or short-term weight loss programs, Aspen Medical focuses on creating sustainable improvements that support long-term health. Patients often seek treatment for obesity, weight management, metabolic health, insulin resistance, and difficulty losing weight despite diet and exercise. Every weight loss program begins with a comprehensive evaluation to determine the most appropriate treatment plan based on each patient's health history and goals.Although Aspen Medical is conveniently located in Sandy, the clinic proudly serves patients from throughout the Salt Lake Valley and across Utah. Patients regularly travel from Salt Lake City, Draper, South Jordan, Riverton, Herriman, West Jordan, Midvale, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Lehi, American Fork, Provo, Ogden, and Park City.Whether someone is searching online for BHRT Utah , hormone replacement therapy Utah, bioidentical hormones Salt Lake City, medical weight loss Utah , semaglutide Sandy, or a trusted hormone specialist in Utah, Aspen Medical is committed to providing personalized care backed by medical expertise and ongoing support.Rather than simply treating symptoms, Aspen Medical believes in addressing the root causes of hormonal imbalance and metabolic dysfunction whenever possible. The clinic combines advanced laboratory testing, comprehensive health assessments, patient education, and evidence-based medicine to develop individualized treatment strategies that evolve with each patient's needs.This personalized approach allows patients to take a proactive role in improving their health while receiving ongoing guidance from experienced medical professionals. As awareness continues to grow around hormone optimization and physician-supervised medical weight loss, Aspen Medical remains dedicated to helping Utah residents improve their health through compassionate, individualized care.About Aspen MedicalAspen Medical is a Utah-based wellness clinic specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), hormone replacement therapy (HRT), testosterone replacement therapy, testosterone pellet therapy, GLP-1 medical weight loss, semaglutide, tirzepatide, and personalized preventive healthcare. Formerly known as Freedom Healthcare, Aspen Medical serves patients throughout Sandy, Salt Lake City, and communities across Utah with customized treatment plans designed to help individuals restore energy, optimize hormones, achieve sustainable weight loss, and improve their overall quality of life through evidence-based medicine.

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