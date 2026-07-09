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Exploring Established Companies Supporting Industrial Coating Development and Surface Protection Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUANGDONG, China, July 9, 2026 — The global electrophoretic coating (E-coat) industry is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced surface protection, corrosion resistance, and environmentally friendly coating technologies across automotive, industrial equipment, electrical components, and other manufacturing sectors. As manufacturers worldwide accelerate the adoption of efficient and sustainable coating solutions, China has become an important hub for electrophoretic coating innovation and production. Within this competitive landscape, five Chinese manufacturers have earned recognition for their expertise in developing and delivering reliable electrophoretic coating solutions: Dongguan Yongxin Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yongxin), Guangdong Kodest Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Haolisen Chemical Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co., Ltd., and Jiangyin Hengxing Paint Co., Ltd.Each company brings distinct capabilities in anionic and cationic E-coat technologies, serving industries ranging from automotive fasteners and consumer electronics to industrial machinery.Industry Context Electrophoretic deposition (ED coating) is a water-based, dip-painting process that offers uniform coverage, high transfer efficiency (up to 95%), and coatings that often exceed 1,000 hours of neutral salt spray resistance for cathodic epoxy systems (ASTM B117). Cathodic epoxy coatings dominate the market, while anodic coatings typically maintain around 500 hours of salt spray performance (Market Reports World). The technology is increasingly sought after for its ability to coat complex geometries with controlled film thickness (20–40 microns) and low VOC emissions.Company Spotlight: Dongguan Yongxin Industrial Co., LTD (Yongxin)Established in 2018 and located in Qiaotou Town, Dongguan City, Yongxin is a high-tech enterprise focused on electrophoretic processing for metal surface treatment. The company employs 60–80 staff in a 4,000 m² production facility (expanded to 10,000 m² total plant area in 2025). Its R&D team comprises 5–10 engineers, and annual production capacity reaches 30,000,000 units.Yongxin operates six professional electrophoresis production lines and maintains over 20 general processing units (sand blasters, polishers, shot blasting machines, laser equipment) as well as more than 20 CNC machines, over 10 die-casting machines, and more than 10 metal stamping machines. This integrated setup allows the company to combine metal forming, precision machining, and electrophoretic treatment under one roof—a vertically integrated model that reduces lead times and quality variations.Key advantages include:• Certified Quality Systems: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and IATF 16949 (automotive). In 2023, Yongxin was recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise.• Advanced Testing Laboratory: Equipped with German FISCHER film thickness gauges, Swiss Zehntner gloss meters, Japanese Konica Minolta spectrophotometers, Mitutoyo roughness meters, salt spray testers, constant temperature/humidity chambers, and tape abrasion testers. Every production batch is inspected for coating uniformity, adhesion, and corrosion resistance.• High Salt Spray Performance: Yongxin's anion and cation electrophoretic coatings (acrylic and epoxy resin based) can achieve 300–1,000 hours of salt spray resistance, customizable by resin formulation.• Broad Material Compatibility: Suitable for carbon steel, alloy steel, aluminum alloy, magnesium alloy, zinc alloy, and other metal substrates. The company processes parts ranging from automotive components and bicycle accessories to CNC‑machined parts and stampings.• Diverse Color & Finish Options: Black, white, and custom colors; matte or glossy finishes; film thickness typically 15–25 μm (±1 μm tolerance).• End‑Customer Portfolio: Yongxin has supplied parts to brands including Huawei, DJI, OPPO, Panasonic, BYD, VIVO, Apple, and Foxconn, indicating the quality and reliability of its process.Yongxin's product line covers black, white, and color E-coating; high salt spray, UV‑resistant, and corrosion‑resistant formulations; and both anion and cation types. The company also offers complementary services: CNC precision machining, die casting, and metal stamping.Contact Information:• Name: mr.wu• Email: wuzj@yxsydy.com• Tel / WhatsApp: +8615322922788• Website: www.yxecoat.com Other Notable Chinese Electrophoretic Coating ManufacturersGuangdong Kodest Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is recognized for developing low-VOC, environmentally friendly electrophoretic paints that align with increasingly stringent regulatory standards in China and abroad. The company focuses on waterborne resin systems and has built a reputation in the automotive aftermarket and general industrial sectors.Haolisen Chemical Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. specializes in the R&D and production of functional electrophoretic coatings, including UV‑resistant and high‑hardness variants. Its product portfolio serves the construction machinery and agricultural equipment sectors, where durability under outdoor exposure is critical.Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co., Ltd. offers a broad range of cathodic and anodic E-coat materials, with a particular emphasis on color electrophoretic coatings. Kinlita has supplied the home appliance and electronics industries, providing finishes that balance aesthetics with corrosion protection.Jiangyin Hengxing Paint Co., Ltd. is a long-established manufacturer in the paint and coating industry, with a dedicated electrophoretic coating line. Hengxing's products are widely used in metal furniture, radiators, and hardware components, and the company is known for cost‑competitive solutions that meet basic anti‑corrosion requirements.Market OutlookWith the global E‑coat market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032, Chinese manufacturers are well positioned to benefit from the relocation of supply chains and the increasing demand for durable, eco-friendly surface treatments. Companies like Yongxin, which combine in‑ house R&D, multi‑process manufacturing, and comprehensive testing capabilities, are likely to gain further traction among international buyers seeking reliable, single‑source partners.As the industry moves toward higher performance standards—such as 1,500‑hour salt spray resistance and tighter film thickness control—the ability to invest in modern equipment and certifications will separate leaders from the rest. The five manufacturers listed here represent a cross‑section of China's capability to serve both domestic and export markets with advanced electrophoretic coating solutions.

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