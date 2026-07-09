The San Antonio Orthopaedics Group (TSAOG) welcomes Dr. Maria Tijerina-Burleson to Westover Hills

A chiropractor specializing in non-surgical neck and back pain care joins TSAOG beginning July 2026

SAN ANTONIO, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Antonio Orthopaedics Group (TSAOG) has announced that chiropractor Maria Tijerina-Burleson, D.C. , has joined the practice and began seeing patients at its Westover Hills clinic on July 7, 2026. Dr. Tijerina-Burleson officially joined the group on July 1, expanding access to conservative spine care for patients in the San Antonio area.Dr. Tijerina-Burleson specializes in the non-surgical, drug-free treatment of neck and back pain. She provides chiropractic care for patients ages 5 and older, offering treatment options to address musculoskeletal conditions and support mobility, function, and overall quality of life.At TSAOG’s Westover Hills location, patients will have access to chiropractic services as part of the group's comprehensive treatment options available for individuals experiencing neck pain, back pain, and related conditions.Chiropractic care is often used as part of a broader treatment plan for patients seeking non-operative management of spine and musculoskeletal issues. By evaluating each patient's condition and developing individualized treatment plans, chiropractors can help reduce pain, improve movement, and support recovery without surgery or medication when appropriate.Dr. Tijerina-Burleson’s clinical focus complements TSAOG’s multidisciplinary approach to orthopedic care, which includes physicians and specialists across a variety of orthopedic and spine services. Patients who require additional evaluation or advanced treatment can be connected to other providers within the practice as needed.Dr. Tijerina-Burleson is now seeing patients at TSAOG’s Westover Hills location for chiropractic care related to neck, back, and other musculoskeletal concerns. Schedule an appointment today.Dr. Tijerina-Burleson’s arrival reflects TSAOG’s continued commitment to providing patients with a broad range of orthopedic and spine care services throughout the San Antonio community.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D., established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine in 1947 and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery , spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, workers’ compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists collaborates to provide a comprehensive continuum of care for their patients.

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