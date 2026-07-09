Chinese Ambassador to Slovenia Kang Yan Publishes a Signed Article Titled “Promoting Steady and Sound Growth of China-EU Relations through Open Cooperation” on Delo

On July 7, 2026, Chinese Ambassador Kang Yan publishes a signed article titled “Promoting Steady and Sound Growth of China-EU Relations through Open Cooperation” on Delo, a leading mainstream newspaper in Slovenia. The full article reads as follows:

Recently, the inaugural meeting of the China-EU Trade and Investment Consultation Mechanism was held in Brussels, highlighting great significance for China and the EU to seek common ground and properly handle differences.

I have noticed a strong interest among Slovenian friends regarding China's economic progress and the broader economic and trade ties between China and Europe. They speak highly of the booming development of China's economy and are fond of Chinese products featuring fine quality and fair prices, such as new energy vehicles. Meanwhile, they also express concerns that Chinese manufacturing may impact Europe’s traditional industries, such as automobiles and chemicals, as well as issues concerning trade balance between China and Europe. I would like to share three observations with you.

IChina's economic growthstems from long-term planning, honing our own capabilities and open competition. Take the EV industry as an example. As early as 25 years ago, China launched a major special project for EV. Research institutions and enterprises have consistently ramped up investment in research and development, driving industrial innovation through technological breakthroughs. Nowadays, China has maintained the world’s top spot in EV sales for over a decade. At the same time, China stays firmly committed to institutional opening-up, aligning itself with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and fostering a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized.

The steady and sound development of China’s economy has not caused global economic imbalances; instead, it has injected valuable stability and certainty into a world beset by mounting uncertainties. As a beneficiary of globalization, Europe should not close its doors to China. Rather, it should reinvigorate its industrial foundation and boost its future competitiveness through innovation-driven development and expanded investment.

IIThe narrative of the China-EU trade balance is incomplete. European discussions on “trade deficit with China” often focus narrowly on trade in goods. When it comes to trade in services, the EU actually runs a surplus. In 2025, China recorded a deficit of $48.3 billion in trade in services with the EU. The EU is China’s largest source of deficit in services trade, accounting for 41.6% of China's total services trade deficit worldwide. For intellectual property rights alone, China pays tens of billions of US dollars to the EU every year.

Trade surpluses emerge from the evolving global industrial division of labor, comparative advantages, and market competition. China has never sought a trade surplus on purpose. Taking Slovenia as an example, raw materials and organic chemicals make up over 75% of its imports from China. For Slovenian pharmaceutical sector, more imports translate to bigger profits. Such a trade deficit serves the needs of Slovenia’s industries and benefits its economy.

III China's economic development presents opportunities instead of shocks. At the opening ceremony of the 17th Summer Davos Forum in Dalian, Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized that China offers the world not only "market dividends" through its vast market and cost-effective production factors, but also "innovation dividends" through scientific and technological advancements as well as industrial upgrading. For enterprises worldwide, "China Opportunities 2.0" means all-round innovation empowerment and high-return investment prospects. For global development, it means more accessible advanced technologies and wider sharing of inclusive gains.

China and Europe are partners, not rivals. President Xi Jinping pointed out that “China cannot develop in isolation from the world, nor can the world prosper without China.” China is fostering a new development paradigm where domestic circulation takes the lead, while domestic and international circulations reinforce each other, and advancing high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

We look forward to working hand in hand with the EU, adhering to our right positioning as partners and the overarching tone of cooperation, to jointly promote the sound and steady development of China-EU and China-Slovenia relations, so as to deliver tangible benefits to peoples on both sides.