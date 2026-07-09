Chinese Embassy in South Sudan Holds the Symposium on the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China

On July 7th, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of South Sudan successfully held the Symposium on the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). H.E. Ma Qiang, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, attended the symposium and delivered speeches. Hon. Amb. Agnes Oswaha, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan, Cde. Bol Makueng Yuol, SPLM Secretary for External Affairs, as well as Prof. Sun Jisheng, Vice President of China Foreign Affairs University and Deputy Secretary-General of the Research Center on Building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity, and renowned Chinese and South Sudanese experts, scholars and senior media professionals participated in the event both online and offline.

Building upon General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the gathering in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, Amb. Ma introduced Xi Jinping's Thought on Party Building, and emphasized that to understand China today, one must understand the CPC. The Chinese side stands ready to work with South Sudan in advancing the building of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity.

The South Sudanese side warmly congratulated the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, and highly commended the great achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC over the past 105 years. South Sudan looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China across all fields and learning from the CPC's governance experience.