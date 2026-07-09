Chinese Ambassador to Dominica Chu Maoming Presents Chinese Ambassador Scholarship to Dominican Students

On July 6, H.E.Ambassador Chu Maoming was invited to attend the Dominica State College Honors Ceremony Class of 2026, where he presented the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship to outstanding graduates. He also held cordial exchanges with Acting President of the College, faculty and students present at the event.

In his address, Ambassador Chu congratulated all graduates on successfully completing their studies and attaining outstanding academic results. He expressed gratitude to DSC for its long-standing efforts to advance China-Dominica educational cooperation, and encouraged students to carry forward the profound friendship between the two countries, take an active part in bilateral exchange activities, and inject lasting youthful vitality into the steady growth of China-Dominica relations.

Acting President Christian and scholarship recipients extended sincere gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for launching the scholarship program.