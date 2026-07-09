China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland Ambassador Jia Guide Delivers Remarks on “Bridging AI Divides” at the Inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance

On July 6th, 2026, H.E. Mr. JIA Guide, Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland, delivered remarks on the theme of “Bridging AI Divides” during the Inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance held in Geneva.

Ambassador Jia Guide said that artificial intelligence (AI) is profoundly reshaping the development landscape of countries and the global governance architecture. All parties should take universal benefit and inclusiveness as the starting point, uphold the role of the UN as the main channel, and focus on capacity building, to shape an inclusive, open, sustainable, just, secure, and reliable digital intelligence future. Digital sovereignty means that countries have the right to independently choose AI products without being coerced into taking sides.

Ambassador Jia Guide emphasized that China, as an advocate, promoter, and pioneer in AI capacity building, has proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative, and help countries share benefits of AI. China will host the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, and look forward to active participation of all parties, with a view to bridging the AI divides.