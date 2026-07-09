Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang Publishes a Signed Article Titled “Illuminating the Future with Our Founding Mission and Strengthening the China-Guyana Community with a Shared Future through Cooperation” in Guyana’s Mainstream Media

On July 4, 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang published a signed article titled “Illuminating the Future with Our Founding Mission and Strengthening the China-Guyana Community with a Shared Future through Cooperation” in major Guyanese media outlets including the Guyana Chronicle and Kaieteur News, in celebration of the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence. The full text is as follows:

In 2026, the Communist Party of China (CPC) marks the 105th anniversary of its founding, while Guyana celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence. One is an important milestone in the Chinese people’s pursuit of national rejuvenation; the other is a proud moment in the Guyanese people’s journey toward independence, dignity and progress. Similar historical memories and shared aspirations for development have closely linked China and Guyana together.

The CPC was founded 105 years ago at a time of national crisis. From that moment on, the Chinese people found a strong leadership core in their struggle for a new future. Over the past 105 years, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in overthrowing the imperialism, feudalism and bureaucrat-capitalism, founding the People’s Republic of China, launching reform and opening up, and advancing the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. China has grown from a poor and backward country into the world’s second-largest economy, a global manufacturing power and an important force in scientific and technological innovation. It has achieved a great transformation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong, with more than 1.4 billion Chinese people moving toward a better life. The CPC has grown from just over 50 members at its founding into the world’s largest governing party, with more than 100 million members and significant global influence.

At the conference marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, General Secretary Xi Jinping reviewed the glorious journey of the CPC in uniting and leading the Chinese people, and summarized six outstanding qualities forged by the Party over the course of its long struggle.

First, the CPC has remained committed to seeking truth and finding the right direction through practice. For the CPC, theory is not an abstract concept in books, but a guide to understanding the times, grasping China’s national conditions and solving real problems. Over the past 105 years, the CPC has adapted the basic tenets of Marxism to China’s specific realities and its fine traditional culture. It has upheld the principles of emancipating the mind, seeking truth from facts and keeping pace with the times. Through theoretical innovation based on practice, China has found a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics that suits its history, culture and realities. Chinese modernization has broadened the paths available to developing countries in their pursuit of modernization.

Second, the CPC has remained deeply rooted in the people and has promoted people’s well-being through development. The CPC always keeps in mind that “the country is the people, and the people are the country.” Since its founding, the CPC has taken as its original aspiration and founding mission the pursuit of happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty, built the world’s largest education system, social security system and health care system, and raised average life expectancy from 35 years in the early years of the People’s Republic to 79 years today. The Chinese people’s sense of gain, happiness and security has continued to grow. Development is for the people, by the people, and its fruits are shared by the people. This is the defining value of Chinese modernization.

Third, the CPC has shouldered its mission and maintained strategic initiative through sustained efforts across generations. The CPC is good at combining long-term vision with phased goals. It formulates and implements sound policies in light of the principal challenges and the needs of the people at different stages of development. From reform and opening up, to the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and now to the advancement of Chinese modernization, China’s ability to plan for the long term and work steadily toward its goals is an important reason why it has been able to pool resources for major undertakings and continue advancing national development.

Fourth, the CPC has followed the trend of the times and stayed at the forefront through openness and innovation. The CPC is capable of recognizing change, responding to change and embracing change. China remains committed to reform and opening up, innovation-driven development and high-quality development. China is actively developing new sectors and new growth drivers such as the digital economy, the green economy, artificial intelligence and new energy. Chinese modernization is not modernization behind closed doors. It is pursued through interaction with the world, and it continues to create new opportunities for global development.

Fifth, the CPC has remained resilient and courageous, maintaining confidence through storms and tests. The 105-year history of the CPC is a history of moving forward through challenges and hardships. From the struggle for national independence and people’s liberation, to national development and reform and opening up, and to responding to natural disasters, financial crises, external pressure and global challenges, the CPC has always stood firm and moved forward without wavering. This spirit has inspired the Chinese people to maintain confidence in the face of storms and to seize the initiative amid challenges.

Sixth, the CPC has empowered itself and maintained vitality through self-reform. For a large governing party with a long history, the greatest challenge sometimes comes from within. The CPC has exercised full and rigorous self-governance, advanced Party building with the spirit of self-reform, and maintained a zero-tolerance stance against corruption. It has worked to remove all factors that undermine the Party’s advanced nature and integrity. This enables the CPC to maintain strong creativity, cohesion and capacity for action in its long-term endeavor.

These six aspects offer a useful key to understanding the CPC’s strengths and China’s development.

The CPC not only strives for the happiness of the Chinese people, but also regards contributing to human progress as an important mission. President Xi Jinping put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, offering China’s proposals for addressing global challenges. China has become the de facto largest contributor to the United Nations’ regular budget. China is also the largest troop-contributing country in peace keeping among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. The Belt and Road cooperation now covers more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations. In times of major natural disasters and humanitarian crises, whether Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica or the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, China has always stood with the affected people and provided timely assistance within its capacity.

Guyana’s development journey is equally admirable. Looking back, the Guyanese people has made long and tireless efforts to end colonial rule, win national independence and uphold national dignity, writing an important chapter in the liberation movements of Latin America and the Caribbean. Since independence, Guyana has followed a development path suited to its national conditions and has made continued progress in economic development, social advancement, national unity and improving people’s prosperity. In recent years in particular, the Government of Guyana has upheld the vision of “One Guyana,” emphasizing that the benefits of development are more accessible and equitably shared among the people. It has continued to increase investment in infrastructure, education, health care, housing and community development. At the same time, as an important member of the Global South, Guyana has actively participated in the work of the UN Security Council and played a constructive role on major issues such as climate change, food security, energy security.

Although China and Guyana are geographically far apart, the friendly exchanges between our two peoples go back a long way, and share an enduring friendship. Over the past 54 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Guyana relations have grown stronger with time. Political mutual trust has deepened, practical cooperation has delivered fruitful results, and people-to-people exchanges continue to expand. China and Guyana are good friends who respect and support each other, good partners who cooperate closely for common development, and good brothers bound by deep friendship and mutual understanding.

Standing at a new historical starting point, the CPC will continue to unite and lead the Chinese people in advancing Chinese modernization. China will continue to move forward hand in hand with Guyana, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, build a stronger China-Guyana community with a shared future, and bring more benefits of cooperation to the two peoples. As key members of the Global South, China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Guyana in international affairs, jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and work together for a more just and equitable international order.