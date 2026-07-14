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New 2026 Cost Data: What Remodels Really Cost in Montgomery County, Maryland

Renovated kitchen with green shaker cabinets, white subway tile, and hardwood floors — Montgomery County, MD remodel by Think2Remodel.

Modern kitchen remodel with green cabinets and quartz countertops, completed by Think2Remodel in Montgomery County, MD.

Think2Remodel logo — Montgomery County, MD remodeling contractor

Think2Remodel — licensed home remodeling contractor serving Montgomery County, MD

Rockville contractor Think2Remodel publishes real kitchen, bath and basement budget ranges, with city differences from Bethesda to Germantown.

Homeowners deserve real numbers before they sign anything. We published our actual 2026 ranges - what each budget tier buys and where projects go over - so clients can decide with confidence.”
— Sultan Nicolae, founder of Think2Remodel
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most Montgomery County homeowners start a remodeling project with the same problem: there is no reliable local answer to the question "what will this actually cost?" National averages miss the county's higher labor rates, permit requirements, and neighborhood differences - leading to budgets that fall apart mid-project.

Think2Remodel, a licensed remodeling contractor based in Rockville, Maryland, has published its 2026 cost guides for Montgomery County, based on real local projects. The data shows:

- Kitchen remodels range from $15,000-$30,000 for cosmetic updates to $65,000-$120,000 for full custom renovations.
- Bathroom remodels run $8,000-$15,000 for refreshes, up to $55,000-$80,000 for luxury primary baths.
- Basement finishing (1,000 sq. ft.) starts at $55,000-$75,000 for essential finishes, with premium builds at $85,000-$130,000.

The guides also document city-level differences: a basement project that typically costs $70,000-$130,000 in Rockville runs $90,000-$180,000 in Bethesda or Chevy Chase, and $60,000-$110,000 in Gaithersburg or Germantown.

"Homeowners deserve real numbers before they sign anything," said Sultan Nicolae, founder of Think2Remodel. "We published our actual 2026 ranges - including what each budget tier buys and where projects go over - because an informed client makes better decisions and gets a better result."

Nicolae has worked in home remodeling in the Washington area since 2016 and founded Think2Remodel as a licensed Maryland contractor (MHIC #159517). The company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, and basement finishing across Montgomery County, and holds a 5.0 rating on Google.

One recent client wrote in a Google review: "I had my master bathroom completely redone by Think2Remodel - the process was smooth from estimate to final inspection."

The full guides - including a free instant cost calculator and city-by-city pricing tables - are available at think2remodel.com. Free in-home consultations are available throughout Montgomery County.

About Think2Remodel: Think2Remodel LLC is a licensed and insured home remodeling contractor (MHIC #159517) serving Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, DC. Services include kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, and basement finishing - from design and permits through final inspection. Phone: (240) 258-8885.

Sultan Nicolae
Think2Remodel LLC
+1 240-258-8885
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Home Improvement with Think2Remodel — Montgomery County, MD

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New 2026 Cost Data: What Remodels Really Cost in Montgomery County, Maryland

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