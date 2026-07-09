Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith Announce Hearing on Maintaining U.S. Leadership in Biomedical Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, announced a hearing titled Maintaining America's Leadership in Biomedical Innovation: FDA's Role in Advancing U.S. Drug Development.

"America's leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation depends on a strong biotechnology sector and policies that support early-stage drug development, clinical research, and domestic manufacturing capacity," said Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith. "As we look ahead to the reauthorization of FDA's user fee programs next year, this hearing will help inform the Committee's work to advance more efficient drug development and ensure the U.S. remains the global leader in biomedical innovation."

Subcommittee on Health hearing titled Maintaining America's Leadership in Biomedical Innovation: FDA's Role in Advancing U.S. Drug Development.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Health hearing to examine how the U.S. can maintain leadership in biomedical innovation through efforts to streamline FDA's current drug development and clinical trial requirements.

DATE: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

TIME: 10:15 AM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Claire Richey with the Committee staff at Claire.Richey@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Katie West at Katie.West@mail.house.gov.