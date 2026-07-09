MIDNIGHT SUN Life and Change in the Arctic and Antarctic Photographs by Joseph Seif

Midnight Sun by Joseph Seif (Daylight Books, Summer 2026)

In his newest book, Midnight Sun (Daylight, Summer 2026), Joseph Seif’s color images balance awe with urgency while documenting ecological and cultural change.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographs by Joseph SeifForeword by Jamling Tenzing Norgay"His work does not simply capture the natural beauty of the poles; it bears witness to their fragility and to the human stories that unfold at their very edges."— Jamling Tenzing NorgayWhile on assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions, photographer Joseph Seif witnessed firsthand the results of climate change and human impacts across the polar regions. Subsequent expeditions to Svalbard and East Greenland expanded his exploration and visual storytelling of humanity’s relationship with the natural world. In his newest book, Midnight Sun ( Daylight Books , summer 2026), Joseph Seif’s color images balance awe with urgency while documenting ecological and cultural change. The work invites viewers into a dialogue about the relationship with the planet and the choices that will determine our collective future.The project reflects both the beauty and fragility of these unique ecosystems while also examining the human forces reshaping them, whether from over-tourism, mining, or colonization of indigenous communities. Reflecting a background in cinematography, Seif’s photographs of landscapes and outposts are simultaneously vast and sweeping, intimate and personal. Volcanic rock and ancient glaciers, and vast expanses of blue ocean are presented along with remnants of fur trapping stations and mines, shipyards, and military bases.In an interview with Voyage LA, Seif comments on how this project influenced his creative focus. He notes, “It represents a shift in my career toward work that matters on a planetary scale. It was the catalyst for me to co-found Creative Climate Lab, a nonprofit dedicated to expedition storytelling focused on the poles and ocean research.”Renowned mountaineer, guide, and author Jamling Tenzing Norgay wrote an essay for the book, and he reflects on Seif’s ability to capture the pure and awe-inspiring wildness of these places, while also prompting questions of responsibility and repercussions of human carelessness. The son of Tenzing Norgay, who with Sir Edmund Hillary made the first ascent of Mount Everest in 1953, Norgay is uniquely equipped to reflect on this intersection.He writes, “Within its pages are landscapes that take your breath away, but also questions that demand reflection: What is our role as humans in places so seemingly eternal yet so vulnerable? How will future generations remember the choices we make now? Will they see the poles as sanctuaries preserved, or as frontiers lost to exploitation?”Norgay also considers Seif’s photographs as bridges for viewers to examine their own understanding of responsibility for the planet, now and in the years ahead. “Joseph’s photographs invite us to look closely, to consider not only the beauty of these frozen worlds but the part we play in shaping their future. This is the true spirit of exploration: to see clearly, to feel deeply, and to act wisely.”Amidst a busy and prolific career as a commercial photographer and cinematographer , Seif has always maintained his personal photographic practice. He is also a classical pianist and composer.About the Artist:Joseph Seif is a California-based photographer, filmmaker, and composer whose work explores the intersection of art, science, and environmental storytelling. His previous fine art photobook, ONWARD, features images created over twelve years across multiple countries, tracing his photographic journey and the evolution of his visual style. With a background in both commercial and fine art photography, his career has taken him from major brand campaigns to personal projects in remote corners of the world.About the Contributor:Jamling Tenzing Norgay is an Indian Nepali Sherpa mountaineer, guide, author, and motivational speaker. The son of Tenzing Norgay, who with Sir Edmund Hillary made the first ascent of Mount Everest in 1953, Jamling retraced his father’s path to the summit in 1996. His climb was featured in David Breashears’ landmark IMAX documentary Everest, which captured the grandeur of the mountain and the courage of climbers facing life-threatening challenges.Book Details:HardcoverISBN-13: 9781954119574160 pages; 100 Photographs12 x 13 inchesPrice: $60Media Contact:Andrea Smith / Andrea Smith Public RelationsCell: 646-220-5950Email: andreasmith202@gmail.com

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