The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hosts Screening of Dear You for Diplomatic Envoys in China

On July 6, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited spouses of diplomatic envoys and diplomats from 74 embassies, 8 regional and international organizations — including Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Cameroon, Serbia, Ireland, Peru and New Zealand — totaling about 150 people, to a screening of the film Dear You. Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei attended the event and delivered remarks. Executive Deputy Director of the China Film Administration Mao Yu and other officials were also present.

Hong Lei noted that since the advent of modern times, a great number of Chinese have ventured overseas, where they have put down roots, worked hard and looked out for one another. Carrying with them the virtues of diligence, kindness and deep devotion to family and friends, they have built their lives and careers in foreign lands. Dear You, centered around a cross-border letter written by an overseas Chinese, tells a moving story that transcends time and blood ties, and reveals the deep feelings for family and country, as well as the innate goodness and beauty, of ordinary Chinese people. It is hoped that through watching this film, the diplomatic envoys will gain a deeper insight into the inner world of the Chinese people and a better understanding of China.

After the screening, the diplomatic envoys engaged in a lively exchange with the film’s creative team. The team shared the process of making the film and the sentiments it seeks to convey. The envoys noted that it is a deeply moving work, through which they gained a profound appreciation of the Chinese people’s commitment to trust and integrity, and a deeper understanding of the rich heritage of these noble qualities. They expressed their readiness to continue promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and other countries.