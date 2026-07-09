Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Xianfa Attends Reception Marking Rwanda’s National Day

On July 3, 2026, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Xianfa attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of Rwanda in China to mark Rwanda’s National Day.

Liu Xianfa congratulated Rwanda on its National Day and noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Rwanda comprehensive strategic partnership has been advancing in depth. This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Rwanda. China stands ready to work with Rwanda to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), make full and good use of the zero-tariff policy, and expand cooperation in agriculture, mining, and green development, elevating China-Rwanda relations to a new height. China is ready to work with Africa to advance the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and take concrete actions to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Rwandan Ambassador to China James Kimonyo thanked China for its support to Rwanda’s economic and social development over the past 55 years, commended the fruitful outcomes of bilateral cooperation across various fields, and expressed Rwanda’s readiness to work with China to promote the in-depth development of bilateral relations and jointly foster global prosperity and stability.