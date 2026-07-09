NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on HHS, CDC Nominations

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, July 15, the U.S Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on the nomination of Sean Kaufman to be Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Erica Schwartz to be Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agenda:

Nomination of Sean Kaufman to be Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Nomination of Erica Schwartz to be Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 9:00 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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