INNOCN Launches 34C1U: A Masterpiece 34-Inch 5K Ultrawide Flat Monitor Engineered for Professional Creators

34C1U Panel 5K PIP/PBP Type-C

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrating a 21:9 flat display, 120Hz refresh rate, and an upgraded Art-Series menu—now available at a special launch price of $699.99 (Reg. $949.99) with code 34C1U5KM from July 8 to July 26.INNOCN, a global pioneer in premium display technology, has officially unveiled its latest flagship for corporate and creative professionals: the INNOCN 34C1U . Specifically engineered to meet the stringent demands of graphic designers, cinematic editors, 3D animators, and developers, this 34-inch ultra-clear monitor integrates an immersive 21:9 aspect ratio with specialized professional firmware to establish a new benchmark for high-end workspaces.## 1. Visual Perfection: True 5K Resolution with Distortion-Free Flat CanvasThe INNOCN 34C1U is built upon a premium professional flat panel, intentionally rejecting the curves of traditional ultrawide displays which can warp straight lines and compromise editing accuracy. This flat design guarantees a mathematically precise perspective, making it the ideal canvas for blueprints, UI layout frameworks, and meticulous photo manipulation.Pristine 5K Clarity: Boasting a $5120 \times 2160$ resolution, the 34C1U delivers four times the pixel density of standard 1080P monitors, rendering razor-sharp text and intricate image details.Mac-Level HIDPI Display: The screen achieves an exceptionally delicate HIDPI effect when paired with macOS systems, effectively eliminating image graininess for Apple power users.## 2. Elite Color Performance: Upgraded Art-Series Menu & Apple Ecosystem IntegrationRecognizing that color integrity is the lifeblood of creative work, the 34C1U pairs high-end hardware with intelligent firmware calibration.- Cinematic Color Gamut: Driven by an elite VA panel with a deep 3000:1 static contrast ratio, the monitor covers 99% sRGB (web publishing), 96% Adobe RGB (commercial print), and 97% DCI-P3 (cinematography) with True 8-bit color depth for flawless transitions.- 11 Professional Color Spaces: The newly debuted Art-Series OSD Menu allows creators to instantly switch between 11 tailored industry-standard color modes (including Display P3, EBU, SMPTE-C, and Rec. 709) to eliminate chromatic aberration across mediums.- Seamless Mac View & Night Shift Sync: The dedicated Mac View Mode instantly aligns the monitor's rendering with Apple’s native color profiles. Furthermore, its customizable color temperature (2500K～7000K in precise 100K steps) allows users to perfectly mirror Apple's Night Shift curves for absolute visual consistency.## 3. Advanced Productivity Hub: Composition Tools, Coding Efficiency & 120Hz FluidityBeyond visual excellence, the 34C1U functions as a multi-scenario productivity multiplier, boosting real estate and operational efficiency.31% More Workspace & PIP/PBP: The 21:9 aspect ratio provides 31% more screen real estate than traditional 16:9 displays. Supported by PIP/PBP (Picture-in-Picture / Picture-by-Picture) functionality, it handles dual signal inputs side-by-side without interference.Hardware-Level Composition Windows: For filmmakers and storyboard artists, the monitor features 5 built-in framing guides (Golden Ratio, Rule of Thirds, Circle, Triangle, and Frame), allowing editors to judge scene layouts instantly without external software plugins.Dual-Tone Programming Modes: Tailored for developers, specialized Dark and Light Programming Modes optimize contrast and font sharpness, reducing eye strain during extended code reviews and amplifying syntax readability.Breakthrough 120Hz Refresh Rate: Smashing the 60Hz bottleneck of traditional design monitors, the 120Hz high refresh rate drastically reduces mouse trailing and motion blur during timeline scrubbing and multi-window navigation.Streamlined Connectivity & Desktop Control: Outfitted with Type-C (65W power delivery), DisplayPort, dual HDMI, and a USB hub, the monitor acts as a clean workstation dock. Users can bypass physical buttons entirely and customize all profiles via the comprehensive PC TOOL desktop control software.## 4. Next-Gen Eye Care and Ergonomic AdjustabilityDesigned for professionals who endure extended working sessions, the 34C1U prioritizes physical health and sustained comfort.Comprehensive Eye Protection: Featuring an upgraded hardware-level low blue light algorithm and flicker-free DC dimming, the display minimizes harmful emissions without sacrificing color accuracy. An intelligent Eye-Care Reminder system prompts users to rest at customizable intervals.Full Ergonomic Stand: The premium mechanical stand offers multi-dimensional flexibility to accommodate any desk setup:- Height adjustment: Up to 120mm- Tilt range: -5° to +15°- Swivel range: ±30° left and rightAvailabilityThe INNOCN 34C1U professional monitor is now officially available on major e-commerce platforms. For pricing, localized availability, and exclusive promotional details during the launch period, please visit the official INNOCN storefronts or contact customer support.

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