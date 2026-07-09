Accelevate Solutions Unveils EBAI™ 3.0, Transforming Fleet Operations Through Autonomous AI & Financial Intelligence

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"EBAI 3.0 represents the convergence of fleet operations, artificial intelligence, and financial optimization” — Charles Maury, CEO of Accelevate Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelevate Solutions today announced the global launch of Energy Blend Artificial Intelligence (EBAI™) Version 3.0, a next-generation AI platform that transforms operational complexity into measurable financial performance for global fleet operators. Available through an interactive web client and native mobile applications for iOS and Android, EBAI 3.0 delivers autonomous decision intelligence, AI-powered workflow automation, and proprietary Digital Twin technologies to help fleet organizations increase asset productivity, expose hidden costs, and maximize profitability.Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing telematics infrastructure, including the Geotab Marketplace, EBAI enables fleets to unlock advanced operational intelligence without replacing their current hardware or telematics investments. The platform combines artificial intelligence, digital twin simulations, enterprise analytics, and automated reporting into a unified experience that helps organizations right-size fleet operations, identify best fit assets, enhance safety, and make faster, data-driven business decisions."EBAI 3.0 represents the convergence of fleet operations, artificial intelligence, and financial optimization," said Charles Maury, Founder and CEO of Accelevate Solutions. "While traditional fleet technologies focus on reporting activity, EBAI continuously evaluates millions of operational signals to autonomously improve financial performance. By optimizing utilization, energy consumption, maintenance, procurement, risk, and asset lifecycle decisions, EBAI functions as a Fleet FinTech AI platform designed to maximize enterprise value and profitability."Is your fleet organization asking the high-value questions?1. How many assets are under management?2. Why that number? 20% less, 10% more?3. How was the current fleet size originally determined?4. What assets are contributing most to your revenue?"This release represents a significant milestone for our engineering organization," said Tyler LeDuc, Director of Software Engineering at Accelevate Solutions. "EBAI 3.0 delivers a unified web and mobile experience that brings together AI-powered decision intelligence, digital twin simulations, operational analytics, and enterprise management into a single platform. As we continue expanding globally, we've built EBAI to scale with our customers while enabling rapid delivery of new capabilities through a modern, flexible software architecture.”The launch of EBAI 3.0 supports Accelevate's continued expansion across North America, Latin America, and Western Europe, where enterprise fleets, transportation providers, and channel partners are leveraging the platform to improve operational performance and maximize financial outcomes. The release also strengthens Accelevate's strategic go-to-market initiatives through the Geotab Marketplace, enterprise partnerships, and a growing global reseller ecosystem.As organizations continue seeking greater returns from their fleet technology investments, EBAI 3.0 enables customers to move beyond traditional telematics by transforming operational data into actionable intelligence that drives measurable business outcomes. Rather than simply reporting on what happened, EBAI helps organizations understand what should happen next—empowering executives and fleet managers to make smarter operational and financial decisions with confidence.About Accelevate SolutionsAccelevate Solutions is a Fleet Decision Intelligence company focused on helping organizations transform fleet data into operational intelligence to maximize financial performance. Through its Energy Blend Artificial Intelligence (EBAI™) platform, Accelevate empowers commercial fleets, passenger transportation operators, and enterprise organizations to improve asset utilization, optimize fleet composition, automate operational reporting, enhance safety, and accelerate business performance through AI-powered analytics, digital twin simulations, and predictive operational intelligence.

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