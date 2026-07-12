Why the Olympic Survived and the Titanic Didn’t: Ryan Garney at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026

Creative Operations Leader and Triple Crown Award recipient from Toastmasters International

Creative Operations Leader Delivers Talk on Emotional Containment, Crisis Leadership, and the Neuroscience of Staying Afloat

The difference between survival and collapse isn't strength or preparation. It's containment. We can't stop life from hitting us like an iceberg, but we can stop it from consuming us.” — Ryan Garney at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people know the Titanic. Far fewer know the Olympic, her nearly identical sister ship, which survived a devastating collision and returned to harbor without losing a single life. Ryan Garney knew both stories.On March 14, 2026, at the historic Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, he used them to open a TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 talk about pressure, leadership, emotional containment, and what it takes to keep a crisis from flooding everything at once.His talk, “Mental Bulkheads: Why the Olympic Survived and the Titanic Didn’t, and What That Teaches Us About Leading Through Crisis,” argues that the difference between the two ships was not simply the severity of the damage. It was containment. Garney uses that principle to explore how people and teams survive pressure.“The difference between survival and collapse isn't strength or preparation. It's containment. We can't stop life from hitting us like an iceberg, but we can stop it from consuming us.”— Ryan Garney at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026Garney, a creative operations leader who has spent over a decade managing teams through high-pressure production environments in entertainment and media, built the talk around a period in his own life when he was simultaneously managing his father’s decline and death while building an animation studio at a major entertainment company. He describes what he believed was compartmentalization, and what he later understood was something else entirely.Suppression.That distinction, between containing something deliberately and sealing it off indefinitely, became the emotional and intellectual center of the talk. Garney argues that real compartmentalization is not avoidance or denial. It is the discipline of deciding what requires attention now, what can be processed later, and what cannot be carried silently and must be shared.The talk also draws on neuroscience, specifically the practice of naming an emotion rather than immediately attempting to resolve it, and what that simple act can do to calm the brain’s fight-or-flight response and restore the capacity for clear thinking.For leaders, creators, caregivers, and anyone navigating pressure, the talk offers a framework for containing crisis before it floods everything at once.The Olympic, Garney noted in closing, served for 24 more years after her collision. She became known as Old Reliable.Not because she was never hit. Because she knew which doors to close.Ryan Garney’s talk will be released online in the coming months as part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series.About Ryan GarneyRyan Garney is a creative operations leader who has spent over a decade managing teams through high-pressure production environments in entertainment and media. A Triple Crown Award recipient from Toastmasters International, he has competed in the World Championship of Public Speaking and served as Immediate Past President of the West Hollywood Toastmasters Chapter, leading the club to President’s Distinguished status and recognition as one of the top clubs in District 1. Known for blending history, neuroscience, and lived experience, Garney’s work invites people to lead with clarity and humanity without burning out.About TEDxBeverlyGroveTEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, “Reimagining the Possible,” was held March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Organized and produced by Marvin V. Acuna, the event brought together twelve speakers, sponsors, brand partners, and volunteers for a full day devoted to ideas worth spreading. Speaker talks will be released online in the coming months. www.TEDxBeverlyGrove.com Marvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges, working to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)###

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