Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on July 8.

The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan and his invitation to visit Jordan to President Ilham Aliyev, noting that the King highly values his personal relations with the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked him to convey his own greetings to the King of Jordan.

For his part, President Ilham Aliyev invited the King of Jordan to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The head of state fondly recalled his meetings with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein in Azerbaijan, Jordan, and on the sidelines of international events.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized that reciprocal visits and contacts at various levels play an important role in advancing relations between the two countries, noting that bilateral ties are based on the principles of friendship and brotherhood.

They highlighted ample opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the political, economic, energy, connectivity, investment, humanitarian, and other fields. The sides also exchanged views on regional issues, future contacts, the expansion of the activities of the intergovernmental commission, and interparliamentary cooperation.

Touching upon tourism cooperation, the sides also discussed the opening of direct regular flights between Azerbaijan and Jordan.