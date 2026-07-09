Jessica Smith Announces 'HR Reframed — The HR Leader Edition' Masterclass for HR Business Partners and Talent Leaders

Jessica Smith, a distinguished HR innovation leader with 13+ years of experience, is pleased to announce a new live masterclass

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Smith, a distinguished HR innovation leader with 13+ years of experience, is pleased to announce HR Reframed — The HR Leader Edition, a six-week, live cohort masterclass for senior HR leaders closest to the business. The program is designed for senior HR leaders who advise the business on talent and people strategy and who are most at risk of being left behind in the AI transition, while also being positioned to lead it. Participants will learn what AI is already automating across HR functions, build with AI as part of their own role, and leave with a personal 90-day plan ready to execute—specifying what to automate, what skills to build, and how to show up as a strategic leader.

The masterclass is intended for Senior HR Business Partners with 10+ years of experience, HR Directors and VPs, and Directors and VPs of Talent Management, Organizational Effectiveness, and Employee Relations. It is not intended for early-career HR professionals and is not designed for CHROs. Built to be practitioner-led and applied directly to real responsibilities, HR Reframed focuses on clarity and credibility rather than hype. Jessica Smith brings enterprise experience from global technology and HR innovation environments, including leadership roles spanning Amazon, AWS, and Meta, and has tested 30+ HR AI tools firsthand. The cohort is structured to help participants understand what is changing in the workplace, what is disappearing, and what becomes more valuable as AI adoption accelerates—without vendor messaging or a sales pitch.

The program is organized around a clear, repeatable structure: Understand, Do, and Become. In the Understand phase, participants see what AI is already automating across HR functions. In the Do phase, participants build a role-specific AI agent and map which tasks should be automated, augmented, or elevated—resulting in an action plan tailored to their work. In the Become phase, participants define what the next version of their career looks like and outline how to build the relationships and leadership presence needed to get there. Across all six sessions, the personal 90-day plan is assembled piece by piece so that by the final meeting participants have a complete plan ready for implementation.

Jessica Smith will facilitate the masterclass. She is a seasoned HR innovation leader and has served as Director of Global Diversity and People Experiences at Meta, bringing insights into stress, job uncertainty, and resilience in diverse, fast-moving work environments. She holds a bilingual International MBA from IESE Business School and a BS in Finance from Hampton University, and her global perspective is informed by experience across major U.S. and European cities.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.reframinghr.com/services Event details include a live cohort format, six-week duration, a limited cohort size for high-touch learning, and the deliverable of a personal 90-day plan created across the program.

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