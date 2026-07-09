City and County of Honolulu establishes emergency access route for Makakilo

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has established an emergency access route for the Makakilo community, providing an additional exit option during emergencies.

The route will only be opened by first responders during emergency incidents and is not available for public use unless officially activated by first responders.

Championed by community members and City officials, the new route is made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City and County of Honolulu and multiple private landowners. The agreement allows first responders to open access between existing private roads, creating an alternative exit for residents if Makakilo Drive becomes blocked or unusable during an emergency.

“This new emergency access route strengthens our ability to help protect the Makakilo community during emergencies,” said Jennifer Walter, Deputy Director of the Department of Emergency Management. “We appreciate the partnership of the landowners who helped make this possible.”

Residents may only use the route when directed by first responders or emergency officials. Additional information will be shared through HNL Alert if the route is activated.

For more information about emergency preparedness, visit honolulu.gov/dem.