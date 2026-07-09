News Release – DOH, DAB Monitoring New World Screwworm Outbreak in Texas and New Mexico

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE & BIOSECURITY

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI A KIAʻI MEAOLADD

DOH, DAB MONITORING NEW WORLD SCREWWORM OUTBREAK IN TEXAS AND NEW MEXICO

State Agencies Strengthen Prevention Measures

26-073

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 8, 2026

HONOLULU — Following recent detections of New World screwworm (NWS) in animals on the U.S. mainland, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) and the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) are reassuring residents that the risk to Hawai‘i remains very low and that proactive protective measures are underway.

As of July 3, 2026, federal agencies reported 16 domestically acquired animal cases and no domestically acquired human cases nationally. To date, there have been no detections of NWS in Hawai‘i in animals or people.

“Hawai‘i’s strong import rules, inspections, surveillance and rapid‑response systems is built for exactly these situations,” said Sharon Hurd, DAB chairperson. We are fully engaged in preventing NWS from entering the state.”

About New World Screwworm

New World screwworm (NWS, Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a serious pest that affects livestock, pets, wildlife, and, less commonly, people and birds.

The NWS, which is a parasitic fly, lays eggs in wounds or body openings, which causes an infestation of larvae (maggots) in tissue through a process called Myiasis. Unlike common maggots that feed on dead tissue, NWS maggots feed on living tissue, leading to injury and health complications. The presence of NWS does not impact food safety.

Insect identification by an entomologist is required to determine whether it is NWS. Infestations are treatable in people by physically removing all larvae and managing the wound while in animals they are treated with larval removal plus systemic antiparasitic agents.

NWS can affect animals and people, but the risk to Hawaiʻi is currently very low. The first detection in the U.S. was found in a Texas calf on June 3 and has since been detected in other cattle, goats, sheep and one dog. There was also a detection in one dog in New Mexico.

DAB has updated its animal import requirements to include inspection and certification that animals are free of NWS. DAB recommends the following for animal owners:

Keep all wounds on people and animals clean and covered until healed.

Inspect livestock and pets regularly for cuts, sores, or unusual irritation.

Seek veterinary care promptly for any non‑healing animal wounds.

Follow all import and quarantine requirements for animals traveling to Hawai‘i.

People traveling to areas where NWS flies have been reported can take the following additional actions to protect themselves:

Sleep indoors with closed windows or screened open windows. If sleeping outside, sleep under a bed net or inside a screened tent.

Protect your skin from insects.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.



Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, hats and socks.



Symptoms of myiasis include a lump in tissue beneath the skin. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Call the Disease Outbreak Control Division Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.

Current NWS case updates and information are available from the USDA APHIS website at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm.

Although the risk of infestation in Hawaiʻi is considered low, pet and livestock owners are encouraged to contact their private veterinarian if they have any health concerns or observe unusual wounds or signs of possible infestation.

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