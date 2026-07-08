California Deploys Additional Personnel to Support Colorado Response and Recovery Efforts

California is once again answering the call to help communities in need by deploying one Geographic Information System (GIS) specialist from the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and three mass care and shelter operations specialists from the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) to Colorado following major wildfires in the state.

The three-person mass care and shelter team will provide technical expertise to Colorado emergency management officials in shelter coordination, disaster case management, and human services support for individuals and families displaced by the fires. While the GIS specialist will support planning efforts. Their deployment is expected to last approximately two weeks. This builds on California’s earlier assistance in sending 15 fire engines and 53 personnel to help support fire suppression efforts.

“California has a long tradition of helping our neighboring states during times of crisis,” said Cal OES Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “Our emergency management professionals bring decades of experience supporting communities through disasters, and we’re proud to share that expertise to help Colorado provide support services for those affected.”

The mission was coordinated by the Cal OES at the request of Colorado through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s mutual aid system that allows states to share personnel, equipment, and resources during emergencies. EMAC enables states to quickly access experienced emergency management professionals while ensuring deployed personnel remain supported by their home states.

“Disasters can leave families facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS). “Our staff are honored to support Colorado by helping ensure survivors have access to safe shelter, critical services, and the resources they need as they begin the recovery process.”

California’s mutual aid leadership

Historically, California has answered the call when communities face their greatest challenges. Through its nationally recognized mutual aid system, California deployed highly trained, expert personnel and specialized resources to disasters across the country and around the world.

Recently, California teams have responded to Florida, Washington, Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Jamaica, Turkey, Venezuela, Arizona, and Puerto Rico.