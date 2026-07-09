Red Stone Contracting Expands Full-Service Home Renovation Support Across the Greater Toronto Area

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Stone Contracting is pleased to announce it is expanding its full-service home renovation and general contracting support across the Greater Toronto Area, helping homeowners complete kitchen, bathroom, basement, custom renovation and home addition projects with a focus on quality workmanship, clear communication and efficient project turnaround.The announcement reflects the company’s continued commitment to serving GTA homeowners who are looking for practical ways to improve existing properties rather than move. For many families, that decision begins with a familiar problem: a kitchen that no longer supports daily routines, a basement sitting unfinished, a bathroom in need of a more modern layout, or a home that requires additional space as needs change. Red Stone Contracting works with clients to turn those challenges into carefully planned renovation projects that improve comfort, function and long-term property value.Located at 1040 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X4 , Red Stone Contracting provides a broad range of renovation and contracting services throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, basement renovations, custom home renovations, home additions, custom builds and design solutions. The company also supports larger residential projects, restorations, commercial renovations and project management needs.This expanded service focus is designed for homeowners who want more than a standard renovation package. Red Stone Contracting works closely with each client to understand the property, lifestyle, budget, design goals and long-term plans before recommending a renovation approach. By emphasizing planning and communication early in the process, the company helps clients make informed decisions and avoid unnecessary confusion as work progresses.“Every renovation should start with a clear understanding of the homeowner’s needs, not with a one-size-fits-all package,” says Tony, owner of Red Stone Contracting. “Our goal is to provide quality workmanship, clear communication and dependable project management so clients feel confident from the first conversation through the final result. Whether it is a kitchen, bathroom, basement, addition or full home renovation, the focus is always on creating a space that works for the people who live there.”Red Stone Contracting’s announcement also highlights its commitment to competitive pricing and fast turnaround for homeowners across the GTA. While renovation projects vary in size, scope and complexity, the company’s process is built around practical planning, efficient coordination and consistent communication. This allows clients to better understand timelines, budget considerations and project expectations before construction begins.The company’s personalized approach is particularly important as more homeowners look to adapt their current homes to changing lifestyles. A basement renovation may create needed family space, a home addition may support a growing household, and a custom kitchen renovation may improve both everyday use and resale value. Red Stone Contracting works to align each project with the client’s priorities, helping homeowners make choices that suit both immediate needs and future plans.Since starting in 2000, Red Stone Contracting has built its work around reliable service, detail-focused execution and a practical understanding of residential renovation needs. The company’s Oakville location allows it to serve clients across the GTA while maintaining a hands-on approach to planning and project management.For more information, please visit https://redstonecontracting.com/ or call 905-901-1006.About Red Stone ContractingRed Stone Contracting is a renovation and general contracting company based in Oakville, Ontario, serving homeowners and clients across the Greater Toronto Area. Founded in 2000, the company provides kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, basement renovations, custom home renovations, home additions, custom builds, design solutions, restorations, commercial renovations and project management services. Red Stone Contracting focuses on quality workmanship, personalized planning, clear communication, competitive pricing and reliable service for clients seeking to improve, modernize or expand their properties.

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