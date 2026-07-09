iQIBLA Smart Zikr Ring Surpasses 4 Million Units Shipped, Cementing Leadership in Global Muslim Tech

iQIBLA Brand LOGO 4000000 shipment celebration iQibla life APP Hajj band- Protect your Journey The third generation Muslim smart Zikr Ring & smart watch

From a single ring to a full ecosystem in four years — iQIBLA redefines how technology serves faith for 2 billion Muslims worldwide

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iQIBLA, the world’s leading Muslim technology brand and inventor of the Smart Zikr Ring, today announced that cumulative global shipments of its flagship Smart Zikr Ring series have surpassed 4 million units. The milestone marks a historic achievement for faith-focused consumer technology, achieved in approximately five years — a pace that rivals established smart ring pioneer Oura Ring, which took over a decade to reach a comparable figure.

With this milestone, iQIBLA further solidifies its position as the world’s No. 1 Muslim technology brand, having ranked first in global Smart Zikr Ring shipments for five consecutive years. The company now serves users across more than 22 countries, with particularly strong adoption in GCC markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, as well as broad reach across the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

A Vision Born from Cultural Depth

The story of iQIBLA begins with its founder, Jack Shao, whose connection to the Middle East spans over two decades. Since 1999, Shao has traveled extensively across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and beyond, founding Eleca Electronic Technology with operations in Dubai, Riyadh, Istanbul, and Nigeria. His deep understanding of Islamic, Christian, Jewish, and Chinese cultures laid the foundation for what would become a groundbreaking brand.

Long before iQIBLA, Shao was already a serial innovator. He invented the world’s first children’s locator watch phone (2011), the world’s first Android watch phone — Omate (2013), and the world’s first smart translator — Travis (2017). He also founded the Maxcares Smart IoT Ecosystem, which provides data services to more than 50 countries worldwide.

On December 1, 2020, a moment of revelation led to the birth of iQIBLA — a vision to build a technology brand comparable to Apple, dedicated to serving the world’s 2 billion Muslims. Shao assembled a team of hundreds of elite engineers, software developers, designers, and marketers to create iQIBLA’s smart technology products from the ground up.

From One Ring to a Full Ecosystem

In 2021, iQIBLA launched the world’s first Smart Zikr Ring, introducing a device that seamlessly integrated tasbih counting, prayer time reminders, and Qibla direction into a minimalist wearable. What began as a single product has since evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem of faith-focused technology

Beyond rings, iQIBLA has developed a full product matrix including the Muslim adult smartwatches, Muslim kids smartwatches, Muslim kids smartphones,Muslim smart bands— each designed to address specific scenarios in a Muslim’s daily life, from prayer and dhikr to health monitoring and pilgrimage.

Technology That Serves Faith

iQIBLA’s success is rooted not in generic wearable trends, but in a deep understanding of Muslim users’ real needs. While mainstream smart rings chase step counts and heart rates, iQIBLA focused on what matters most to 2 billion people: precise prayer direction, accurate dhikr counting, and timely prayer reminders.

Core Technology Innovations

1. Qibla Compass — Precision Direction Finding

iQIBLA integrated high-precision geomagnetic sensors with proprietary hardware-software calibration algorithms, solving the common problem of smartphone compasses being easily disrupted by electromagnetic interference. The third-generation Zikr Ring J03 became the world’s first ring-based wearable to integrate Qibla direction directly, allowing users to find their prayer direction with a simple glance at their finger.

2. Smart Tasbih Counter — Digitizing Centuries-Old Practice

The ring’s touch-based counting mechanism replicates the tactile feel of traditional prayer beads, while accurately recording dhikr counts and syncing data to the cloud. The Custom Tasbih feature allows users to set personalized counting targets based on individual or scholarly guidance, with vibration feedback upon completion.

3. Tasbih Together — Cloud-Based Group Worship

A pioneering social feature that transforms solitary worship into a connected community experience. Users can join group dhikr sessions, track collective progress, and receive real-time notifications when fellow members complete their targets — introducing gamification mechanics rooted in cultural belonging rather than novelty.

4. Dua Community — A Global Prayer Network

The iQIBLA Life App’s Dua feature creates a worldwide forum where users can post prayer requests and receive support from the global community. This digital ummah transforms isolated prayer into a shared, interactive spiritual experience.

5. Hajj Band — Pilgrimage Health & Safety

Developed specifically for the physically demanding environments of Hajj and Umrah, the Hajj Band continuously collects vital signs, uploads health data in real time, and issues alerts as physical strain increases — supporting users through prolonged walking, heat exposure, and crowd-intensive conditions.

6. Muslim AI Companion

iQIBLA developed the world’s first Muslim AI companion, integrated into products like the QIMI watch K2s, providing kid-safe AI conversations, personalized Islamic stories, and religious education content — bringing artificial intelligence into the service of faith.

Innovation at a Glance: iQIBLA holds over 300 technology patents, covering sensor integration, wearable algorithms, cloud synchronization, and faith-focused application design. The company continues to invest heavily in R&D, with new product categories under development.

The iQIBLA Life Ecosystem

What sets iQIBLA apart from competitors is not hardware alone, but the software ecosystem that surrounds it. The iQIBLA Life App serves as the digital hub, connecting all devices and enabling a seamless faith-tech experience:

-Registered Users: Over 3 million Muslims worldwide actively use the iQIBLA Life App

-Points System: A gamified reward mechanism that encourages consistent daily worship habits through check-ins, dhikr goals, and community sharing

-Device Management: Unified control and data synchronization across all iQIBLA devices

-Community Features: Dua forum, Tasbih Together group worship, and social sharing

-Hijri Calendar & Prayer Times: Location-aware prayer schedule with customizable reminders

This software-hardware integration creates what industry analysts describe as a “cultural moat” — high user migration costs driven by accumulated worship data, community relationships, and brand loyalty that imitators cannot easily replicate.

Market Impact & Global Reach

iQIBLA’s growth trajectory has been remarkable. In just four years, iQIBLA achieved a comparable scale in roughly one-third of the time, demonstrating the explosive demand for faith-focused technology and the minimal market education cost when products align with deeply held cultural values.

The brand’s CES 2026 appearance in Las Vegas marked a watershed moment, as Muslim-focused wearable technology appeared alongside mainstream global consumer electronics for the first time on a major international stage.

Looking Ahead: The Next Frontier

With 4 million rings shipped and a proven ecosystem model, iQIBLA is positioned for its next phase of growth. The company’s roadmap includes several strategic directions:

1. Expanding the Product Universe

iQIBLA will continue to diversify its hardware portfolio, with new form factors and use-case-specific devices under development. The recent launch of the women’s-targeted Smart Ring A01 and the Jood 3 series with separable, multi-size ring designs demonstrates the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and personalization.

2. Deepening the AI Layer

Building on the success of the Muslim AI Companion, iQIBLA plans to expand AI integration across its product line — from personalized worship recommendations to intelligent health insights tailored to the rhythms of Islamic life.

3. Pilgrimage Innovation

The Hajj Band represents a new category of faith-focused health technology. iQIBLA aims to further develop this platform, potentially integrating with Hajj and Umrah logistics systems to enhance pilgrim safety and experience for the millions who travel to Mecca each year.

4. Serving 10 Million Muslims

Shao’s vision extends well beyond the current milestone. The company targets serving more than 10 million Muslim users within the next three years, leveraging its ecosystem advantage and expanding into new geographic markets.

5. Building the First Muslim Tech Ecosystem

iQIBLA’s ultimate ambition is to build the first comprehensive Muslim technology ecosystem — integrating hardware, software, AI, and community into a unified platform that serves every aspect of a Muslim’s digital and spiritual life. This includes potential expansions into education, charity (Sadaqah Jariyah programs), and community infrastructure.

About iQIBLA

Founded by Jack Shao and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, iQIBLA is the world’s leading Muslim technology brand and the inventor of the Smart Zikr Ring. Since launching its first product in 2021, iQIBLA has shipped over 4 million smart devices worldwide, serving users across more than 22 countries. The company’s mission is to create a technology brand comparable to Apple for the world’s 2 billion Muslims — making worship smarter, simpler, and more connected through innovative technology.

iQIBLA’s product ecosystem includes the Smart Zikr Ring series, Qwatch smartwatch line, Hajj Band pilgrimage wearable, and the iQIBLA Life App. The company holds over 300 technology patents and maintains sales and service networks across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa.

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