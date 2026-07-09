Certified Collagen Jelly Factory: How LITAFOOD Meets FSMA-FSVP and BRC Requirements

NANTONG, CHINA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a premier Certified Collagen Jelly Factory LITAFOOD has established itself at the forefront of this field, merging two decades of technical expertise with the highest international standards of food safety. By rigorously aligning its manufacturing processes with the United States' Food Safety Modernization Act Foreign Supplier Verification Programs (FSMA-FSVP) and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Standards, the company provides global brands with a secure pathway into highly regulated premium markets.Understanding the Regulatory Gatekeepers: FSMA-FSVP and BRC StandardsTo appreciate how LITAFOOD maintains its competitive edge, it is necessary to examine the rigorous frameworks that govern international food trade. The United States and the United Kingdom represent two of the most lucrative yet tightly regulated markets for functional foods. For any manufacturer aiming to serve these regions, compliance with FSMA-FSVP and BRC is not optional—it is a foundational requirement.The Foreign Supplier Verification Programs (FSVP) is a core regulation under the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) enacted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Historically, food safety regulations were reactive, focusing on containment after a contamination event occurred. FSMA shifted the paradigm toward prevention. Under the FSVP rule, U.S. importers are legally required to verify that their foreign suppliers produce food in a manner that provides the same level of public health protection as U.S. standards, including hazard analysis and risk-based preventive controls. This means a foreign factory must exhibit comprehensive transparency, documented safety protocols, and rigorous allergen management before its products can clear U.S. Customs.Simultaneously, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety is an internationally recognized certification scheme under the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Developed in the UK, the BRC standard provides a robust framework for managing product safety, integrity, legality, and quality. It focuses heavily on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), manufacturing environment standards, product and process control, and personnel training. BRC certification is widely regarded by major global retailers, such as Walmart and Costco, as proof of a manufacturer's competence and commitment to quality assurance. Compliance with these dual standards ensures that a facility operates under a unified, world-class quality management system.Why Leading Markets and Developed Nations Demand Rigid ComplianceDeveloped nations implement strict testing and compliance mandates for functional confectionery due to the inherent risks associated with active ingredient stability and cross-contamination. Unlike conventional candy, functional products like collagen jellies contain bioactive compounds that must remain potent throughout their shelf life. Regulatory bodies closely monitor these products to protect public health from several critical risks. First, heavy metal contamination in raw collagen sources (such as bovine, porcine, or marine origins) poses a severe threat if raw materials are not meticulously vetted. Second, microbiological hazards, including Salmonella and E. coli, must be entirely eliminated during production. Finally, precise labeling regarding active dosages and allergen declarations is legally mandated to prevent misleading consumers or causing adverse health reactions.Consequently, customs authorities and retail auditors in North America and Europe perform regular, stringent audits of imported goods. A failure to comply with FSMA-FSVP or BRC standards can result in costly product seizures, border rejections, and irreversible damage to a brand's reputation. By partnering with a pre-certified manufacturer, global brands eliminate these regulatory risks, ensuring a seamless journey from the factory floor to retail shelves.How LITAFOOD Meets FSMA-FSVP and BRC RequirementsStep 1: Raw Material Vetting and Supplier Verification Under FSVPThe journey toward compliance begins long before production starts. To meet the strict requirements of FSMA-FSVP, LITAFOOD has established an exhaustive foreign supplier verification protocol. The company sources its premium collagen peptides exclusively from verified suppliers who provide full traceability documentation, including certificates of analysis (CoA) for every batch. Each raw material delivery undergoes strict incoming inspection, checking for heavy metals, microbial counts, and chemical purity. By mapping out every tier of its supply chain, the factory guarantees that its foundational ingredients meet both domestic and international food safety criteria, fulfilling the preventative control mandates enforced by the FDA.Step 2: Implementing Advanced HACCP and BRC Process ControlsInside the production facility, operations are governed by a meticulous Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system aligned with BRC Grade standards. The manufacturing process for collagen jellies requires precise temperature and pH controls to prevent the degradation of the collagen protein structure. LITAFOOD utilizes state-of-the-art automated cooking and depositing lines that continuously monitor critical control points. Air handling systems maintain strict environmental parameters to prevent ambient moisture from affecting product stability, while automated clean-in-place (CIP) systems sanitize the machinery between production runs, completely eliminating the risk of microbial accumulation or cross-contact of allergens.Step 3: Technical Innovation and Precise Functional ParameterizationCompliance is successfully paired with product performance through continuous technical innovation. Utilizing its twenty years of expertise in advanced food processing technology, LITAFOOD has perfected the formulation of stable functional candy. A clear example of this technical excellence is seen in their premium collagen jelly line. This product features a precise formulation profile designed to optimize both nutritional value and consumer experience. The jelly delivers an optimal dosage of hydrolyzed collagen peptides per serving, combined with complementary active nutrients like Vitamin C to support natural collagen synthesis. The parameters are carefully controlled: a balanced water activity (Aw) level below 0.75 ensures natural microbiological stability, while a meticulously calibrated pH prevents ingredient degradation. The resulting texture is resilient yet tender, offering excellent flavor release while remaining stable across diverse climate zones during international shipping.Step 4: Comprehensive Batch Testing and Global Logistics ValidationThe final phase of compliance involves exhaustive verification and documentation. Every production batch of functional collagen jelly undergoes strict end-product testing in certified laboratories. Testing protocols include high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to verify active ingredient retention, along with comprehensive microbiological plating. Products are packed in high-barrier, food-grade materials that shield the delicate jellies from light, oxygen, and moisture. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that when global retail giants like Walmart or Costco conduct their third-party supply chain audits, the documentation is flawless, paving the way for long-term, multi-market distribution agreements.Conclusion: A Reliable Foundation for Strategic Brand GrowthAs the functional food market continues to expand, the distinction between standard confectioners and specialized, certified manufacturers becomes increasingly evident. Meeting the rigorous standards of FSMA-FSVP and BRC requires a significant, long-term commitment to infrastructure, technology, and quality culture. LITAFOOD demonstrates that compliance and commercial excellence go hand in hand. By providing transparent, traceable, and highly standardized OEM/ODM manufacturing services, the company acts as a reliable partner for global brands, allowing them to focus on marketing and expansion while resting assured that their product integrity is securely maintained. For companies seeking to capitalize on the functional candy trend with complete peace of mind, collaborating with a verified international supplier remains the most strategic path forward.To learn more about compliance frameworks, product customization options, or to review full product specifications, visit the official enterprise portal at https://www.jellysupplier.com/

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