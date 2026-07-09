CHRO Stacy Winsett Brings New Voice to Servant Leadership and Moral Courage in Business

Stacy Winsett — author, speaker, and leadership advisor on trauma-informed leadership, moral courage, and servant leadership. Book cover of From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith by Stacy Winsett — a leadership memoir on resilience, moral courage, and servant leadership.

With the release of her debut book, Winsett joins the national conversation on ethical leadership and is now available for keynotes and executive forums

LANTANA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations face mounting pressure to lead with both performance and principle, a new voice is entering the national leadership conversation. Stacy Winsett - a longtime Chief People Officer and senior HR executive with Fortune 500 experience across aerospace, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas and transit - is expanding her work as a speaker and thought leader with the release of her debut book, From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith.Winsett has spent her career in the rooms where leadership is tested: labor negotiations, ethical investigations, crisis response, and cultural transformation. She has led HR functions through more than 125 collective bargaining agreements, guided organizations through hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic, and navigated high-risk employee security matters across international operations. Her speaking work brings that same combination of calm presence and direct truth-telling to audiences of senior leaders.Her sessions focus on servant leadership, moral courage, stewardship of authority, and what she calls the quiet cost of silence inside organizations. Rather than offering formulas, she invites leaders to examine how their own instincts and experiences shape the cultures they create."The real work of leadership happens long before anyone is watching," said Winsett. "It's in how you handle the moments no one will ever write about - the decisions that cost you something but protect someone else. That's what I want leaders to think about."Winsett is available for keynote speeches, executive retreats, CHRO roundtables, leadership development programs, and podcast interviews. Her work is particularly relevant for audiences of senior executives, HR and people leaders, board members, and organizations navigating periods of significant change.Topics include servant leadership in high-pressure environments, moral courage and ethical decision-making, stewardship and the responsible use of authority, leading through crisis and transformation, and the leadership lessons of adversity.From Ashes to Influence: Leadership Forged by Fire and Faith is available now on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats.About Stacy WinsettStacy Winsett is a senior executive leader, author, and speaker with decades of experience in human resources, labor relations, and organizational transformation across Fortune 500 companies. She has led global HR functions across aerospace, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, and transit, negotiating more than 125 collective bargaining agreements and guiding organizations through mergers, acquisitions, crisis response, and cultural transformation.Stacy holds SPHR, GPHR, and SHRM-SCP certifications and is a certified Mediator and Executive Coach. She holds a Master's in Dispute Resolution and a Bachelor's in Business Administration. She served on the Florida Gulf Coast University Advisory Board, the SMU CHRO Roundtable, and the Greater Southlake Women's Society and is a current Advisory Board member of SMU Women in Leadership. She lives in Lantana, Texas. Learn more at stacywinsett.com

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