Brunswick County Commissioners Seek Applicants for Select Positions on New Fire Funding Committee

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PUBLIC NOTICE

BOLIVIA, N.C. – The Brunswick County Commissioners are inviting interested and eligible community members to apply for a special committee that will help develop a recommended funding model for the fire service in the county.

The new Fire Funding Committee is expected to be a temporary special working group to recommend a stable, long-term funding mechanism for the fire service in Brunswick County, including a contract form that assures financial accountability and appropriate performance management.

The frequency and dates for committee meetings have not been determined yet. The objective is for the group to have a recommendation for the Board of Commissioners no later than Dec. 1, 2026.

Note: The Fire Funding Committee is different from the Fire Fee Committee and the Fire Protection Oversight Committee, which are two long-standing advisory committees for other specific purposes related to fire service. The Fire Funding Committee is intended to be a temporary working group.

Application Process

Brunswick County is using a special designated application (PDF) for this Committee. All interested applicants must apply using the special designated application by Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Completed applications must be submitted directly to the Clerk to the Board either by email, direct mail, or in person (see how below).

Applications returned by mail must be received by the Clerk’s Office no later than July 22 .

. If you are submitting your application in person, you are encouraged to contact the Clerk’s Office beforehand to coordinate a delivery time.

The application must be filled out in its entirety by the individual seeking appointment for consideration.

The Board is currently soliciting applications for the following positions:

Citizen*

Fire Chief (with a municipal fire department)

Fire Chief (with a non-profit fire department)

Municipal Mayor (from a municipality with a fire department)

Municipal Mayor (from a municipality without a fire department)

*The Committee will include two Citizen representatives. Citizen representatives cannot have any present or past affiliation with a fire department within Brunswick County.

The Board approved the creation of this Committee during the regular meeting on June 15, 2026. The Committee will ultimately include 11 members, including the six appointed positions being solicited by application as well as two Commissioners and three County staff representatives chosen at the discretion of the Board.

The Commissioners are anticipated to consider the appointments to all these seats during the regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

Questions?

Anyone with questions about the Committee or the application process is encouraged to contact Clerk to the Board Daralyn Spivey.

Completed applications must be submitted directly to the Clerk to the Board either by email, direct mail, or in person by Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5 p.m.

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