NightCap and Responsibility.org Back Tempe's Drink Spiking Ordinance with Citywide Donation of 30,000 Drink Covers

NightCap's StopTopps and drink cover dispenser, featuring Responsibility.org branding, being donated to bars across Tempe, Arizona ahead of the city's drink spiking prevention ordinance taking effect August 1.

Tempe Becomes a National Model for Proactive Nightlife Safety as Drink Spiking Prevention Laws Spread Across the Country

We wanted every bar and every patron in Tempe to have access. Every dispenser, every cover, is already paid for, so it costs a bar nothing to participate and a patron nothing to be protected.” — Shirah Benarde

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NightCap , maker of the patented drink covers designed to prevent drink spiking, and Responsibility.org , the nation's leading alcohol responsibility nonprofit, announced a donation of 30,000 drink covers and 60 dispensers to the City of Tempe, Arizona, supporting local bars and restaurants ahead of Tempe's new ordinance, which takes effect August 1 and requires licensed establishments to stock drink spiking test kits. Businesses that also provide drink covers qualify for a 25% discount on their annual liquor license renewal. Drink spiking is a global and growing crisis. Incidents have surged across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and beyond, with college communities among the most vulnerable populations. Tempe recognized this threat early and chose to act, becoming the first city in Arizona to pass a proactive municipal ordinance addressing drink spiking prevention, building on the momentum of California's landmark AB 2375, which took effect statewide on July 1, 2025. "We wanted every bar and every patron in Tempe to have access," said Shirah Benarde, co-founder of NightCap. "Every dispenser, every cover, is already paid for, so it costs a bar nothing to participate, and it costs a patron nothing to be protected."What the Donation IncludesNightCap has always believed drink safety should be as accessible as a napkin. NightCap's dispensers are purpose-built around that belief, integrating drink covers, napkins, and straws in a single countertop dispenser, so reaching for a cover is as easy as reaching for a napkin.The donation includes:30,000 disposable StopTopps drink covers, each featuring a Responsibility.org logo andQR code linking to responsible drinking resources60 NightCap dispensers for distribution across Tempe barsEach cover doubles as a touchpoint: patrons who scan the QR code are directed to a Responsibility.org landing page built specifically for the Tempe and ASU community ( responsibility.org/tempe2026 ), with responsible drinking guidance available the moment it's needed most. Distribution is coordinated directly through Tempe's city government at no additional cost to bar owners, removing any financial barrier to compliance and participation.A Community Getting Ahead of the CurveTempe is home to Arizona State University, one of the largest universities in the United States.Rather than respond reactively, Tempe's leadership chose to get ahead, establishing a proactivesafety standard that prioritizes dignity, awareness, and prevention.Normalizing drink cover access is part of a broader cultural shift underway in nightlifecommunities worldwide. Just as designated driver programs and seatbelt campaigns onceseemed novel before becoming universal, drink covers are emerging as the nextcommon-sense safety habit, and Tempe is leading that normalization at the municipal level.Responsibility.org, whose coalition represents the distilled spirits, beer, and wine industries, isbacking the effort to empower responsible alcohol choices, from funding to communityeducation support. The deployment is timed to reach full scale by August 1, ensuring Tempe's bars are fullyequipped before students return for the fall semester, a standard cities nationwide are alreadywatching closely.Building on California's AB 2375California's AB 2375, authored by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal and effective July 1, 2025,established a national legislative precedent by requiring Type 48 licensed establishments toprovide drink covers upon request and display drink spiking prevention signage, coveringroughly 2,400 venues statewide. Tempe's ordinance reflects the same broader wave of drinkspiking prevention legislation, though it takes a different regulatory approach: rather thanmandating covers outright, Tempe requires test kits and incentivizes covers through a 25%liquor license discount. NightCap and Responsibility.org's donation adds a coordinateddistribution effort, funded entirely by industry partners rather than bar owners.About NightCapCo-founded by Shirah and Michael Benarde, NightCap makes patented drink cover accessories designed to prevent drink spiking. NightCap has sold more than 1 million products and is trusted by 300+ universities, bars, and city programs in 70+ countries. NightCap is a Shark Tank alumna backed by Lori Greiner. https://nightcapit.com/ About Responsibility.orgResponsibility.org is the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to eliminating drunk driving and addressing alcohol misuse, funded by the distilled spirits, beer, and wine industries. For more than 30 years, the organization has partnered with communities, campuses, and policymakers to promote responsible alcohol choices. www.responsibility.org

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