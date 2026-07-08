Chip Seal Work Scheduled: Road List for Week of July 13

Whatcom County Public Works will begin chip seal work on the following roads on Monday, July 13. Work is expected to continue through Thursday, July 16.

Expect travel delays between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Depot Rd

Pangborn Rd

Bloom Rd

Haveman Rd

Line Rd

Clay Rd

Hammer Rd

Southwell Rd

Holmquist Rd

Trapline Rd (north of SR 546)

Van Buren Rd (north of SR 546)

Drivers who park along the roads listed above should move vehicles out of the public right-of-way before 6:00 a.m. on scheduled chip seal days.

Loose gravel may be on the roadway during and after chip sealing. To avoid flying rocks, slow down and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one in front. Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extra caution.

Roads scheduled for chip seal will be listed on the County Travel Planner. An updated list of scheduled roads will also be published weekly on the Road Closures & Restrictions webpage. After chip sealing, crews will return the following week(s) to sweep the remaining loose gravel and repaint the lane lines.

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. If you have questions about chip sealing, please contact our Maintenance & Operations Division at 360-778-6400.