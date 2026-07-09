Veteran-Owned Trash Pandy LLC Expands Dumpster Inventory to Better Serve Murfreesboro, TN

Trash Pandy delivers reliable dumpster rental in Murfreesboro, TN, often the same day Trash Pandy's newly added 15-yard roll-off dumpster, now available in Murfreesboro, TN. A residential roll-off dumpster placed for a home cleanout in Murfreesboro, TN. A Trash Pandy construction dumpster on a job site in Murfreesboro, TN. Trash Pandy supports local businesses with commercial dumpster rental in Murfreesboro, TN.

Trash Pandy LLC just added 15-yard dumpsters to serve Murfreesboro TN better than ever. Veteran-owned, same-day, no hidden fees. #DumpsterRentalMurfreesboroTN

This is our biggest year yet and we have no intentions of slowing down. If we aren't already the top dumpster company in Murfreesboro, we will be.” — William Shackelford, Owner of Trash Pandy LLC

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trash Pandy LLC, the veteran-owned dumpster rental company serving Murfreesboro and Greater Middle Tennessee, has expanded its inventory with the addition of 15-yard roll-off dumpsters, giving Murfreesboro homeowners and contractors more options to match the right dumpster to the job.

The expansion comes during what is shaping up to be Trash Pandy's biggest year yet. Looking for a dumpster rental Murfreesboro TN? As demand across Rutherford County keeps climbing, Trash Pandy is strengthening its offerings so a clean, reliable dumpster is always available, often the same day, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

"This is our biggest year yet and we have no intentions of slowing down," said William Shackelford, founder of Trash Pandy and a U.S. Air Force veteran. "Adding the 15-yard dumpster was a direct response to what our Murfreesboro customers were asking for. It fills the gap perfectly for mid-size projects, and it means folks are not paying for space they do not need or running out of room halfway through."

A New Size That Fills a Real Gap

The new 15-yard roll-off slots in between Trash Pandy's smaller and larger bins, making it ideal for medium home renovations, large garage or estate cleanouts, roofing jobs, and mid-size construction projects. With the addition, Trash Pandy now offers 7, 10, 15, and 20 yard roll-off dumpsters, covering everything from heavy concrete and dirt loads to full remodels.

Founded in 2024 by Shackelford after years of volunteering during local storm cleanups, Trash Pandy was built to fix the problems he kept seeing in the industry: dumpsters that never showed up, surprise charges at pickup, and companies that would not answer the phone. The business runs on military discipline and a promise customers can count on.

What Murfreesboro Customers Can Expect

Trash Pandy pairs its expanded lineup with the service that earned the company a perfect 5.0 Google rating. Customers across the Murfreesboro area can count on:

- Same-day and next-day delivery, with most deliveries within 24 hours

- Transparent pricing walked through before the bin ever leaves the lot

- Clean, scrubbed bins and careful placement that protects driveways

- No subcontractors, customers deal directly with the crew that owns the trucks

- Heavy-duty options that handle concrete, dirt, and asphalt many companies will not touch

- 24/7 online booking and emergency dumpster availability

"Every single delivery gets treated like our reputation is riding on it, because it is," Shackelford added.

A Track Record of Five-Star Local Service

Since launching, Trash Pandy has earned a perfect 5.0 rating across dozens of Google reviews. The same themes come up again and again: same-day and next-day delivery, genuinely helpful communication, and honest, upfront pricing with no hidden fees. Multiple customers mention doing extensive research on dumpster companies before choosing Trash Pandy specifically because of its transparent pricing and easy booking.

Reviewers regularly praise the crew by name for careful dumpster placement and going the extra mile, from allotting extra rental time to helping customers pick the right size. Homeowners and contractors alike point to the professionalism and local pride the team brings to every job.

Serving Murfreesboro and All of Middle Tennessee

Based in nearby Smyrna, Trash Pandy serves Murfreesboro along with Nashville, La Vergne, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Brentwood, Gallatin, and communities across Rutherford, Davidson, Wilson, Williamson, and Sumner counties. As one of the fastest-growing areas in Middle Tennessee, Murfreesboro sees constant home improvement, construction, and cleanup activity, and the newly expanded inventory is part of Trash Pandy's commitment to keeping up with that growth.

Find Trash Pandy on Google

Murfreesboro residents can also find the company quickly by searching "dumpster rentals murfreesboro tn" on Google. The company's Google listing makes it easy to see its five-star reviews, hours, and contact information, then book in just a few clicks.

About Trash Pandy

Trash Pandy LLC is a veteran-owned and locally operated dumpster rental company based in Smyrna, TN, proudly serving Murfreesboro and the Greater Middle Tennessee area. Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran William Shackelford, the company provides clean 7, 10, 15, and 20 yard roll-off dumpster rentals with same-day delivery, transparent pricing, and honest service.

Need a dumpster rental Murfreesboro can count on? Visit https://www.trashpandy.com/ or call (615) 200-0865.

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