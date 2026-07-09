WVDEP Response Transitions to Cleanup and Remediation Following Parkersburg Warehouse Fire

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is transitioning its response to environmental cleanup and remediation following the Peoples Cartage warehouse fire in Parkersburg.





The fire was fully extinguished late Tuesday evening, July 7. All firefighting units have left the scene, and a six-person fire watch crew will remain on site overnight to monitor conditions and ensure the fire does not reignite.





The site is being turned over to the responsible party, which is identifying an environmental contractor to handle cleanup and remediation under WVDEP oversight. Initial work will include characterizing debris to determine appropriate disposal methods and conducting a broader assessment of the site and surrounding areas.





WVDEP personnel assessed the site Wednesday to determine whether additional controls are necessary to minimize runoff during cleanup activities and continued sampling efforts in the Little Kanawha River. Preliminary laboratory results remain well below applicable West Virginia water quality standards and additional analysis is ongoing.





With the fire fully extinguished and air monitoring throughout the affected area consistently showing no exceedances of health-based standards, EPA is now removing the temporary air monitors, but remains fully prepared to immediately redeploy those assets, if needed.





All finalized air monitoring data will be uploaded to an official EPA Emergency Response Portal where the public can access the daily air quality reports from the afternoon of Sunday, July 5 to the morning of Wednesday July 8, 2026.





The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is coordinating with WVDEP and EPA to gather additional information regarding potential impacts to agricultural operations from debris fallout associated with the fire.





EPA is deploying a specialized mobile laboratory and field analytical service to provide on-site testing of agricultural samples collected from local farms, coordinated by WVDA. This ensures that state agricultural and environmental agencies and local farmers receive rapid information about the safety of area farmlands and home gardens.









Information submitted through the portal will help WVDA identify potentially affected agricultural operations and home gardeners, assess the extent of any impacts, and determine whether additional outreach, monitoring, or assistance may be appropriate.





The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. As site cleanup progresses, the WVDEP will conduct separate inspections related to the agency’s regulatory jurisdiction.





WVDEP will continue overseeing environmental assessment and remediation activities and coordinating with local, state, and federal partners as the response moves into the cleanup phase. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.



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