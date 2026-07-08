Public Notice: Reappointment of Incumbent U.S. Magistrate Judge

The current term of Clare R. Hochhalter, United States Magistrate Judge for the District of North Dakota, is set to expire on February 7, 2027.

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is required by law to establish a panel of citizens to consider Judge Hochhalter’s reappointment to a new eight-year term.

The duties of a Magistrate Judge include: (1) conducting most preliminary proceedings in criminal cases; (2) conducting trials and disposing of misdemeanor criminal cases; (3) conducting various pretrial matters and evidentiary proceedings in civil and criminal cases when delegated by a district judge; and (4) conducting trials and disposing of civil cases upon consent of the parties.

The court invites comments from members of the bar and the public regarding whether the panel should recommend Judge Hochhalter for reappointment. Written comments should be directed to: Kari Knudson, Clerk of Court, U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota, P.O. Box 1193, Bismarck, ND 58502-1193 or [email protected]

Comments must be received by July 31, 2026.