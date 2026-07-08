Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) app shares wildfire alerts to help keep outdoor recreationists safe

Where there’s smoke, there’s COTREX. Before your next summer adventure, check COTREX for active wildfires around the state to stay safe.

DATE: July 8, 2026

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind the Colorado outdoor community that the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) mobile app displays active fire alerts, including wildfires and prescribed burns in covered areas. To access these alerts, open the app and search for trailheads to see if wildfires are in the surrounding areas and stay informed before heading out.

The COTREX app is a free, user-friendly platform that provides authoritative trail information from trusted land managers.

Over 36 agency partners use the COTREX app to post real-time advisories, including trail closures, safety hazards and other essential trail alerts. Users can plan routes, view allowed use types, download offline maps, and see trip recommendations from participating partners around the state — all for free, providing a convenient and stress-free experience for outdoor enthusiasts.

COTREX includes daily wildfire and prescribed burn alerts from trusted sources like inciweb and the National Interagency Fire Center.

Alerts automatically appear on the website and app, providing descriptions, boundaries and links to additional resources.

Wildfire and prescribed burn information is checked multiple times a day.

Management agencies that do not report to inciweb or the NIFC systems can post their wildfire and prescribed burn alerts.

“COTREX is a powerful tool for planning your next trip,” said State Trails Program Coordinator Joe O'Brien. “We’re committed to increasing the amount of official information we can provide to help the public recreate safely and responsibly around the state. Even if you use other trail apps, we always recommend checking COTREX for alerts or closures and downloading a free map in case of poor cell service.”

This tool is designed to help outdoor recreationists make informed decisions about exploring an area. While all information in COTREX comes directly from the best available public sources, it's recommended to contact local authorities or land managers for the most current wildfire and trail conditions, especially during active fire seasons.

Be Careful with Fire

Large wildfires are currently burning in Colorado. With no moisture in the forecast, low humidity and gusty winds, dry vegetation can cause rapid fire growth. Officials warn that a single spark from a campfire, vehicle or grill can ignite a fast-moving wildfire. CPW recommends the following guidelines for using fire outdoors.

Check fire restrictions or bans at www.coemergency.com.

Where permitted, only build campfires inside permanent metal fire rings in designated campgrounds.

Remove all dry grass, leaves and pine needles within a 10-foot radius of any flame.

Extinguish fires completely with water until ashes are cold to the touch.

Never leave a fire or stove unattended. If you see an unattended fire, call 911.

Avoid parking or driving cars on tall, dry grass where hot exhaust can ignite a fire.

Ensure trailer chains do not drag or spark on asphalt.

For more information on Colorado state parks and outdoor recreation, visit cpw.state.co.us

The COTREX app has a wildfire layer feature that visually shows outdoor recreationists what areas to avoid.