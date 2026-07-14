Heirloom Announces Exclusive Partnership with AssetFynd to Deliver Asset Discovery & Recovery for Estate Settlement

The new add-on service integrates AssetFynd’s AI-powered technology and over 400 million global unclaimed asset records into Heirloom’s offering.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heirloom, a leading automated asset discovery platform for Trusts & Estates firms, today announced an exclusive partnership with AI-driven global asset recovery pioneer AssetFynd. The collaboration introduces a new financial asset recovery add-on service that solidifies Heirloom’s position as the market’s most comprehensive asset discovery solution, granting firms access to 400 million additional global unclaimed financial assets and introducing a unique 20-year perpetual search window.The mismatch between estate settlement timeframes and unclaimed asset dormancy periods is a critical blind spot when settling an estate. While most estates are settled within a year, financial institutions in the US typically require three to five years of inactivity before declaring an asset dormant and reporting it to state registries. Globally, dormancy periods in Canada can be 10 years and as long as 20 years in Europe. Because traditional estate inventories are a one-time event, items are routinely missed. By partnering with AssetFynd, Heirloom bridges this operational gap, continuously monitoring global sources to capture and recover lost assets that emerge long after the estate closes.The partnership helps Heirloom turn comprehensive asset discovery into an effortless, high-margin service line for Trusts & Estates practices. Instead of leaving this tedious burden to grieving families, estate attorneys can launch a premium inventory offering. A firm's staff spends just a few minutes entering basic decedent details, and the platform handles the compilation automatically by querying Heirloom's 120 billion private and public records alongside AssetFynd's global unclaimed asset database."Heirloom’s mission has always been to comfort those who mourn by simplifying the administrative burden of loss," said Davis Wilkinson, CEO of Heirloom. "By partnering exclusively with AssetFynd, we are putting the best asset discovery tool on the market into the hands of estate attorneys. This gives firms the ability to offer families an unprecedented level of thoroughness and long-term peace of mind."AssetFynd brings global forensic asset recovery expertise to the platform. Founded by industry veteran and Forbes Technology Council member Darren Jack, who has spent over three decades managing international bank liquidations and multi-billion-dollar unclaimed property registries, AssetFynd utilizes AI to proactively scan, clean, and match disparate global records in minutes rather than weeks."Most estate searches miss assets simply because the data records are highly fractured and constantly evolving across global jurisdictions," said Darren Jack, CEO and Founder of AssetFynd. "We built AssetFynd to solve this tracking problem at scale using advanced AI-native and embedded machine learning tools. By partnering with Heirloom, the market is gaining an institutional-grade audit tool that automatically monitors hundreds of global sources for two decades after an estate is closed without lifting a finger."To learn more about Heirloom, visit www.heirloom.care About HeirloomHeirloom is an automated asset discovery platform built to help attorneys expand their estate administration practice. Trusts & Estates firms often forgo offering estate inventories entirely, leaving the tedious and often incomplete work of asset discovery to grieving families. Heirloom automates this process by querying over 120 billion private and public records, working in the background to deliver a comprehensive inventory of what a decedent owned and owed. With minimal overhead, Trusts & Estates firms can launch a premium service line that provides true burden relief to families when they need it most.About AssetFyndAssetFynd is an advanced AI-powered global platform that locates and recovers unclaimed financial assets quickly, securely, and at scale worldwide. We work directly with corporations, governments, and charities, and through strategic alliances with unclaimed property consulting and recovery firms, corporate insolvency practitioners, and wills and estates practitioners. By combining advanced AI-powered search and match technologies, global data, and decades of expertise, AssetFynd delivers a service that recovers lost corporate financial assets worldwide. AssetFynd manages the entire process of global searching, matching assets to owners, and filing claims for the benefit of you and your clients. To learn more visit www.assetfynd.com.

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