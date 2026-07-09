SLED Charges Former North Charleston Police Officer with Misconduct in Office and Failure to Report Child Abuse

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Seth Richard Worrell, 31, with Misconduct in Office and Failure to Report Child Abuse on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The North Charleston Police Department requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Worrell was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.

The case will be prosecuted by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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