Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes delivers major health care, public safety wins during 114th General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, R-East Brainerd, passed a series of laws during the 114th General Assembly focused on improving patient safety, expanding access to health care, strengthening public health protections and combating substance abuse across the Volunteer State.

Serving House District 30 of the Tennessee House of Representatives since 2019, Helton-Haynes has prioritized legislation that improves access to health care, protects patients and strengthens the well-being of Tennesseans. A registered nurse, she has drawn on her lifelong commitment to serving others and her professional experience to guide her work in the General Assembly.

“I believe every Tennessean deserves policies that put their health and safety first,” said Helton-Haynes. “Whether protecting patients, expanding access to health care or regulating the use of dangerous substances, I have seen firsthand how thoughtful public policy can improve lives.”

Legislation passed by Rep. Helton-Haynes during the 114th General Assembly includes:

Strengthening Health Care Accountability

House Bill 1649 – Enacts Matthew Davenport’s Law, banning “gas station heroin.” This law prohibits the manufacture, sale, delivery and possession of kratom in Tennessee while strengthening overdose investigations and increasing accountability to help prevent future tragedies.

House Bill 169 – Requires certain health benefit plans that provide prescription contraceptive coverage to allow insured individuals to obtain up to a 12-month supply at one time, improving continuity of care and reducing unnecessary barriers to access.

House Bill 1648 – Clarifies eligibility requirements for certain health care entities participating in the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program while strengthening oversight and accountability for organizations receiving state or federal support.

House Bill 1954 – Expands access to medication-assisted treatment by allowing certain health care providers contracted through the Tennessee Department of Correction to prescribe buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorder when statutory requirements are met.

House Bill 2259 – Clarifies that health care providers and organizations may engage in good-faith discussions with patients and their families regarding quality improvement activities without waiving existing legal confidentiality protections, encouraging transparency while preserving peer review safeguards.

Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes represents District 30, which includes part of Hamilton County.

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