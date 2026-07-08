Rep. Raper passes series of laws advancing education,accessibility and rehabilitation during 114th General Assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. State Rep. Kevin Raper, R-Cleveland, passed a series of laws during the 114th General Assembly focused on strengthening educational outcomes, expanding accessibility for people with disabilities and increasing efficiency within Tennessee’s correctional system.

Serving in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 2023, Rep. Raper has built his legislative work on a lifelong commitment to education and public service. A former educator who holds both a Master of Education and an Education Specialist degree, Raper has championed legislation that strengthens educational accountability, expands support for vulnerable Tennesseans and advances practical policies that improve quality of life across the Volunteer State.

“I believe good public policy should create opportunities that empower people to reach their full potential,” said Raper. “I’m grateful to have sponsored legislation that reflects that priority and delivers meaningful results for Tennesseans.”

Legislation passed by Rep. Raper during the 114th General Assembly includes:

Education

House Bill 1823 – Strengthens coordination between local school districts and the juvenile justice system by requiring school directors to notify juvenile courts when students receiving truancy interventions withdraw from school without enrolling elsewhere, helping identify cases of educational neglect and chronic absenteeism.

Accessibility and Family Support

House Bill 1912 – Directs the Tennessee Department of Transportation to install signage identifying rest areas and welcome centers equipped with adult-sized changing tables and publish those locations on the department’s website, improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, caregivers and families traveling across Tennessee.

House Bill 2154 – Requires guardians ad litem appointed by juvenile courts to complete specialized training in early childhood, child and adolescent development, strengthening advocacy for children involved in court proceedings.

Rehabilitation and Public Safety

House Bill 1771 – Requires the Tennessee Department of Correction to conduct annual educational assessments for incarcerated individuals serving felony sentences, to reduce recidivism and support successful reentry into society.

Rep. Kevin Raper represents District 24, which includes part of Bradley County.

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