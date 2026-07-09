Sweden's Largest Mind-Body Book Club Launches Practical, Research-Based Book About the Flow State by Laurie E. Smith

Laurie E. Smith is the author of the international research-backed flow state book The Flow Habit, which was just launched in Sweden as Flow: The Habit That Changes Everything by Livsenergi The Swedish translation of The Flow Habit, a practical, research-backed guide to the flow state, is being launched in Sweden as Flow: The Habit That Changes Everything Livsenergi, the largest mind-body-soul book club in Sweden, is launching the Swedish translation of the practical, research-backed flow state book, The Flow Habit

Global Distribution Supports The Flow Habit's Message that "Flow Is for Everyone"

I am thrilled that The Flow Habit is reaching readers around the world because the book's central message is that the flow state is for everyone.” — Laurie E. Smith, author of The Flow Habit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Livsenergi, Sweden's largest book club for mind, body, and soul titles and a division of Bra Förlag AB, has acquired and launched the Swedish-language edition of The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles by flow state speaker, and author Laurie E. Smith. The Swedish edition is titled Flow – vanan som förändrar allt ("Flow—The Habit That Changes Everything"). The original English edition was recently released in the United States, India, Australia, and the UK by Hay House LLC, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The Swedish release is part of the international launch of The Flow Habit, which is also being translated into Chinese, Spanish, and Slovene, bringing its practical, research-based approach to the flow state to readers across multiple continents.

"I am thrilled that The Flow Habit is reaching readers around the world because the book's central message is that the flow state is for everyone," said Laurie E. Smith. "Like Hay House, Livsenergi is a heart-centered, mission-driven publisher, an ideal partner to share the power of the flow state with readers in Sweden. I am honored to have The Flow Habit included in Livsenergi's mind, body, and spirit offerings."

The Flow Habit is an inspirational, research-backed guide to the flow state that builds upon the pioneering work of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi in Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience while incorporating the latest scientific research on the flow state. Unlike many books about the flow state that focus primarily on elite athletes or peak performance, The Flow Habit demonstrates how anyone can cultivate the flow state in everyday life through simple, practical habits. The book also explores the relationship between the flow state, emotional well-being, creativity, purpose, and living a more meaningful life, honoring Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi's lifelong pursuit of understanding what makes life truly enjoyable.

"I wrote The Flow Habit as a user-friendly guide to help readers experience more everyday flow by recognizing what lights them up and makes them come alive," said Smith. "The Flow Habit is about how what we love to do is the key to activating our innate capacity for flow."

Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all formula, The Flow Habit encourages readers to discover their own unique pathways to the flow state by identifying activities that naturally engage and delight them, quiet their inner critic, awaken curiosity, and reconnect them with their intuitive inner voice. Drawing on decades of flow state research, Smith translates scientific discoveries into practical daily habits, questions, and strategies that readers can immediately apply to experience the flow state more consistently while improving emotional well-being and uncovering their own unique formula for living in flow.

"The greatest contributions to humankind have been created by people in the flow state," said Smith. "Making this book available to readers around the world is central to its mission of helping more people discover and share their unique gifts, find peace, and positively benefit others."

Since The Flow Habit's initial release on December 30, 2025, interest in the flow state has continued to grow across business, education, athletics, creativity, leadership, and personal development communities worldwide. International bestselling author and mind-body pioneer Bernie Siegel, M.D., calls The Flow Habit "the secret to awakening the magic of your True Self and achieving optimal well-being with the power of flow." Internationally renowned teacher and bestselling author Denise Linn recommends this flow state book, saying, "Pull out your highlighter! Laurie Smith's book The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles is a book that you will come back to again and again. This book gives you a key to open the gateway to achieving more flow in your life."

The Flow Habit is widely available through bookstores in the United States, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom, as well as a growing number of U.S. libraries. The Swedish edition published by Livsenergi marks another milestone in the book's expanding global reach.

About Livsenergi

Livsenergi is Sweden's largest book club for mind, body, and soul. Founded in 1997, it is part of Bra Förlag AB.

About Hay House

Hay House is one of the fastest-growing mind-body-spirit enterprises in the world. Hay House authors include Wayne Dyer, Mel Robbins, Gabrielle Bernstein, Iyanla Vanzant, Suze Orman, Dr Joe Dispenza, Jerry & Esther Hicks, Kris Carr, Marianne Williamson, Caroline Myss, Nick Ortner, Gabrielle Bernstein, Colette Baron-Reid, Jim Kwik, Brendon Burchard, Suze Orman, Tosha Silver, and Laurie E. Smith.

About Laurie E. Smith

Laurie E. Smith is a flow state speaker, coach, and the author of several books including The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles, a practical, research-based book about the flow state. With 25 years of teaching and coaching experience, Laurie is best known for translating flow state research into practical habits that help people experience more creativity, emotional well-being, purpose, resilience, and everyday flow, making the science of the flow state practical, engaging, and accessible.

Building on the pioneering work of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi and the latest research in psychology, neuroscience, and human performance, Laurie has spent years studying how accessing the flow state positively influences creativity, health, relationships, and overall well-being. She is the host of The Flow Habit Podcast, founder of the 28-Day Flow Challenge, and creator of the four-step FEEL POSITIVE Flow Framework. Her mission is to help people around the world discover that flow is a practical way of living that anyone can cultivate.

About The Flow Habit

The Flow Habit: Creating Peace, Passion, Purpose, and Everyday Miracles is a practical, research-based book about the flow state by Laurie E. Smith. Combining the latest scientific research on the flow state with simple, actionable habits, the book helps readers experience greater creativity, purpose, peace, emotional well-being, and passion for life. Building on the pioneering work of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, The Flow Habit translates decades of flow state research into practical questions, strategies, and daily habits that can help readers live with greater fulfillment, resilience, creativity, purpose, finding and sharing their unique gifts with the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.