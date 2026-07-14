Free guide gives homeowners the exact county permit limits, foundation guidance, and sizing AI search results leave out.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners across Central Florida planning a backyard shed are increasingly turning to Google and AI tools for guidance on permits, foundations, and sizing. According to Quality Art Sheds, a family-owned custom shed builder serving the region for more than 30 years, those answers tend to sound right while leaving out the detail that decides whether a project gets approved or gets shut down: the specific square footage a county allows before a permit is required.In response, Quality Art Sheds released the Free Florida Shed Planning Kit , a no-cost resource that gives homeowners the county-level permit thresholds shed foundation guidance , and sizing information that generic search results and AI summaries cannot provide, because that information does not exist in a public database. It exists in the permits Quality Art Sheds has pulled, county by county, over three decades of building in Central Florida."Ask an AI tool if you need a permit for a shed in Florida and it will tell you requirements vary by county, which is true and doesn't help anyone," said Carlos Lebron, founder and lead builder at Quality Art Sheds. "I started this company because I kept seeing the same thing happen to good people. They'd spend money on a shed that rotted out, failed inspection, or didn't survive the first real storm. This kit gives homeowners the exact numbers we use on every job, so they know what to ask before they call anyone, including us."Why the Gap ExistsA prefabricated shed sold off a lot is one size, one shape, one spec sheet, regardless of what county it lands in. National shed sellers have little reason to break down county-by-county permit limits or soil-specific foundation needs, since their product doesn't change based on the answer. AI tools face a related limit: they can summarize what's publicly written about permitting in general, but the specific square footage threshold for Hillsborough versus Polk versus Orange County is not something most homeowners will find with a search, because it comes from direct experience pulling those permits, not from published policy pages.A custom, on-site shed removes the shortcut a prefab purchase offers. Every decision, county permit limits, soil and site conditions, and the shed's eventual use, has to be right before construction starts, since there is no standard spec sheet to fall back on. The Planning Kit gives homeowners those answers before they make any of those decisions.What's Inside the Free Florida Shed Planning Kit— The "No-Permit" Limit Map: the exact square footage a homeowner can build without triggering a permit in Hillsborough, Marion, Polk, Orange, and Pasco counties— The Foundation Decision Matrix: which foundation approach fits flat grass, a sloped yard, an existing concrete slab, or a lot near a septic tank— The "Lawnmower to Studio" Space Planner: matches shed size to intended use, from basic lawn storage to a home office or workshop— What every Quality Art Shed includes as standard: hurricane-certified anchoring rated to 140 mph and pressure-treated floor joists, features many builders charge extra forFrequently Asked QuestionsIs the Planning Kit free? Yes. The permit map, foundation guide, and size planner are all available at no cost.Do I have to purchase anything to download it? No. Homeowners can download the kit, use it to plan, and reach out to Quality Art Sheds only if and when they're ready.Does the kit cover my county? It currently covers Hillsborough (Tampa), Marion (Ocala), Polk (Lakeland), Orange (Orlando), and Pasco (New Port Richey) counties. Homeowners outside those areas can contact Quality Art Sheds directly for guidance specific to their location.Homeowners who request a quote and mention the Planning Kit can also choose one free accessory, a ramp, loft, workbench, or 8-foot ridge vent, for a limited time. Lease-to-own financing is separately available for qualified buyers through RTO National for those ready to move forward with a build.The Free Florida Shed Planning Kit is available now at https://lp.qualityartsheds.com/free-shed-kit

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