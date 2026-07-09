Oklahoman Featured in National 'Women In Power' Docuseries Highlighting Female Leadership and Financial Freedom

Victoria Woods, speaker, author, and wealth advisor, is featured on an episode of Women in Power Presents, where she shares practical strategies for building wealth, achieving financial independence, and creating a lasting legacy.

Founder and CEO of ChappelWood Financial Services shares insights on wealth, entrepreneurship, and empowering women through financial confidence

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victoria Woods, founder and CEO of ChappelWood Financial Services in Oklahoma and widely recognized as “ The Financial Diva ,” has been featured in the nationally distributed docuseries Women In Power TV, a platform spotlighting influential women who are redefining leadership, entrepreneurship, and impact across industries.Featured in the series category “Wealth, Power & Financial Freedom,” Woods joins a select group of female leaders sharing their stories, expertise, and perspectives on building meaningful success while creating lasting influence in their communities and industries.In her episode, Woods discusses the importance of financial independence, the emotional relationship many women have with money, and the need for more transparent conversations surrounding wealth, confidence, and legacy-building.“For many women, financial freedom is about far more than money — it’s about options, confidence, security, and the ability to create the life they truly want,” said Woods. “I’m honored to be part of a series that highlights women who are building businesses, leading boldly, and helping empower others along the way.”As founder of ChappelWood Financial Services, Woods has spent decades helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate wealth strategy and long-term financial planning. Through her work, media appearances, speaking engagements, and educational initiatives, she has become one of Oklahoma’s most recognizable voices in financial leadership and women’s empowerment. ChappelWood Financial celebrates 30 years in business in 2026.Known for her approachable communication style and passion for helping others build confidence around money, Woods has built a national reputation that extends far beyond traditional financial advising. Her work frequently focuses on helping women better understand wealth creation, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and legacy planning.The Women In Power series was created to showcase women making significant contributions in business, leadership, media, philanthropy, and culture. Each episode explores the personal stories, challenges, and defining moments that shaped the featured leaders’ journeys.Victoria Woods’ episode emphasizes the evolving role of women in wealth-building conversations and encourages viewers to think differently about success, leadership, and long-term impact.“Women are stepping into leadership in unprecedented ways, and financial education is a critical part of that transformation,” Woods said. “When women understand their value and have the tools to build wealth intentionally, it changes families, businesses, and entire communities.”Woods’ feature in the series further solidifies her growing presence as a national thought leader in financial empowerment and executive leadership.To learn more about Victoria Woods and ChappelWood Financial Services, visit https://www.chappelwood.com/ or https://www.financialdiva.com/ About Victoria WoodsVictoria Woods is the founder and CEO of ChappelWood Financial Services and is widely known as “The Financial Diva.” An entrepreneur, speaker, author, and financial advisor, Woods has spent more than three decades helping individuals and families build strategic wealth and long-term financial confidence through education, leadership, and personalized financial planning.About Women In Power TVWomen In Power TV is a docuseries highlighting influential women who are making an impact across industries through leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and advocacy. The series features conversations centered on personal growth, business success, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.

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