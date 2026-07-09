New York State Workers' Compensation Board sent this bulletin at 07/06/2026 11:00 AM EDT
The New York State Workers' Compensation Board (Board) has noticed frequent incorrect Request for Further Action by Legal Counsel (Form RFA-1LC) eForm submissions requesting review of non-medical service or items.
The request reason “Insurer has denied, granted in part, or has not responded after 30 days to a request for a non-medical service or item” should only be used when the claimant’s health care provider prescribes a non-medical service or item that cannot be submitted through the prior authorization request (PAR) process. Otherwise, the health care provider should submit a PAR for the non-medical service or items and follow the regular PAR process.
If you are using the eForm to request the Board's review of an eligible PAR denial, that should be submitted using either the RFA-1LC request reason "PAR was denied or granted in part by the insurer" or "PAR was denied or granted in part by the Medical Director's office.”
The Board’s website contains information to help guide attorneys with the eForm submission process. See the FAQs and the Request Reason Quick Guide on the RFA-ILC webpage.
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