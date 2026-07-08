Commissioner Thomas helps deliver the state’s AI Strategic Road Map

Through her service on Gov. Josh Stein's AI Leadership Council, Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas helped deliver North Carolina's Statewide AI Strategic Road Map. She is the only local government representative on the council.

“Artificial intelligence is redefining our world, and this road map represents a commitment that no resident will be left behind or unprotected,” said Commissioner Thomas. “The recommendations we made ensure our economy remains strong, our service delivery is more efficient, and our AI use is responsible and transparent.”

The AI Leadership Council members worked together to develop 17 strategic goals organized around three priorities:

Protect residents from the harms of AI through strong protections for workers, consumers and critical public systems.

residents from the harms of AI through strong protections for workers, consumers and critical public systems. Prepare our residents and maintain our status as the Top State for Business by supporting efforts to develop the skills to succeed in the jobs of today and tomorrow.

our residents and maintain our status as the Top State for Business by supporting efforts to develop the skills to succeed in the jobs of today and tomorrow. Transform government to deliver better results and services for the people of North Carolina.



These goals include leading the way in trustworthy AI, expanding AI literacy, supporting workers, protecting people from fraud and scams, safeguarding privacy and minimizing risk, and promoting accountability. By striking a balance between ethical stewardship and technological innovation, the state aims to harness the transformative potential of AI to benefit all residents and sectors.

Gov. Stein established the AI Leadership Council through Executive Order 24 in 2025. The council is charged with advising and supporting the governor and state agencies on AI strategy, policy and training to achieve the state's goals of fostering innovation, advancing AI-driven industries, and preparing the workforce for the evolving technological landscape.

Commissioner Thomas also serves on the National Association of Counties' AI Exploratory Committee. She chaired the group in 2024 and continues to represent Wake County as one of eight elected leaders on the committee.