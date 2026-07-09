Construction Begins on Missouri Route 47 Widening Project in Lincoln County

HANNIBAL – The Missouri Department of Transportation, along with its contractor Magruder Paving, will begin a roadway widening project to improve safety for motorists, and the overall condition and efficiency of the Missouri Route 47 corridor between Routes A/D in Hawk Point to just west of Routes H/J in Troy.

The planned corridor improvements will be divided into seven project segments that will be constructed over the next two years. Work will start in Hawk Point and move eastward toward Troy as construction progresses.

Initially, contractor crews will work on a culvert replacement located at the intersection of Routes A/D and MO 47 in Hawk Point. To facilitate this work, the eastbound MO 47 leg of the intersection will temporarily close as early as Monday, July 20, weather permitting. During this time, local traffic will continue to have access to Route A to the west, Route D to the north and MO 47 to the south. Motorists are advised to utilize alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The planned improvements will include the following corridor upgrades:

The addition of paved shoulders within the project limits.

The addition of curb and gutters from Routes A/D junction to Lincoln Trail in Hawk Point.

The realignment and straightening of two curved sections of roadway.

The addition of center turn lanes from Bennington Drive to Route H/J intersection.

Intersection improvements, including roadway profile improvements at Bohemian Church Road.

Pavement resurfacing.

Culvert replacements and drainage improvements.

On-going utility relocation work.

Over the course of the project, motorists can expect the following traffic impacts:

For the majority of the project, one lane of traffic will be maintained whenever possible.

Lane reductions with a 10-foot width restriction will be in place where crews are actively working. Flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized to direct motorists through the work zone.



Entrance access for local traffic will be reasonably maintained throughout the project.

As the project moves forward, multiple culvert replacements are scheduled to upgrade entrances and at crossroad locations; temporary closures will be necessary at various locations to facilitate this work along the MO 47 corridor.

As long-term closures become necessary to allow for major roadway realignments and intersection reconstruction at Bohemian Church Road, a signed detour route will divert traffic over the following major routes:

Eastbound MO 47 from Hawk Point: traffic will utilize southbound MO 47 to Warrenton to eastbound I-70 to Wentzville to northbound U.S. 61 to Troy.



Westbound MO 47 from Troy: traffic will utilize southbound U.S. 61 to Wentzville to westbound I-70 to Warrenton to northbound MO 47 to Hawk Point

Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The $18.8 million contract was awarded to Magruder Paving, LLC. All work is expected to be completed by summer 2028.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.