Westbound I-70 Temporarily Reduced to One-Lane Near David Hoekel Parkway (MM 206) July 13-15

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Weather permitting, westbound Interstate 70 will be temporarily reduced to one lane near David Hoekel Parkway (mile marker 206), in St. Charles County, during the dates and times listed below:

Monday, July 13 from 6 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Monday, July 13 from 7 p.m. through Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, July 15 at 2 p.m.

To accommodate higher traffic volumes during peak travel times, crews will temporarily restore two lanes of westbound travel between 2 – 7 p.m. on July 13 and 14. Outside those hours, traffic will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday July 13 through 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

This closure is necessary to allow crews with the Improve I-70 Alliance team to complete paving work in the narrow area beneath the bridge. Additionally, this lane reduction will provide greater safety for crews and the public while providing for a higher quality of paving with less overall traffic impacts.

Motorists can expect travel delays and are encouraged to plan ahead to allow for extra travel time or use alternate routes if possible. Travelers are advised to use caution through work zones, slow down, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.