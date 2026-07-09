High Times Publisher Launches Josh Kesselman Foundation for Making the World a Better Place With $2.2 Million Endowment

Josh Kesselman Foundation for Making the World a Better Place Logo

New Global Initiative from the “Willy Wonka of Smoke” Expands Humanitarian, Community and Impact-Driven Giving

If you build something lucrative and only fill your pockets, what’s the point? For me, getting to share some of the success and help others in my community stand taller is the greatest gift!” — Josh Kesselman

PHOENIX, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josh Kesselman, Founding Force behind RAW® Rolling Papers and Publisher of High Times Magazine, today announced the launch of the Josh Kesselman Foundation for Making the World a Better Place, with an initial endowment of more than $2.2 million designated for charitable initiatives both globally and locally. The foundation will provide grants to nonprofit organizations whose missions align with Kesselman’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian aid, community support and positive global impact.

As a registered 501(c)(3), the foundation creates a formal structure for continued charitable giving and ensures grants are distributed in accordance with nonprofit regulations.

“Between RAW and High Times, I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy the success that comes with decades of hard work and passion,” Kesselman said. “But if you build something lucrative and only fill your pockets, what’s the point? For me, getting to share some of the success and help others in my community stand taller is the greatest gift and achievement!”

The first $40,000 grant has been issued to Freedom Grow, a nonprofit that supports individuals incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses and assists their families. An additional $79,601.97 was recently directed to Senai Global to provide funding for clean water rehabilitation projects in Ethiopia.

“In the bush of Ethiopia, water is the most valuable resource,” said Drew Harding, the Founder of Senai Global. “We’re thrilled to work with Josh and his foundation. He’s on a mission to make the world better and so are we.”

Kesselman’s philanthropic work spans more than a decade and his previous donations (company and personal) exceeded $3.5million dollars, including funding orphan support programs, clean water initiatives in East Africa and direct community assistance efforts.

“I’ve stood in places where clean water means the difference between life and death,” added Kesselman. “When you see that up close, it changes you. You cannot look away. If we have the ability to help, we have a duty to act.” His work in Ethiopia has included working with local humanitarian groups, including Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, to support well construction and water restoration projects serving communities in urgent need of resources.

The foundation is designed to expand Kesselman’s long-running philanthropic work while challenging lingering stigma around cannabis entrepreneurs supporting nonprofit causes. With a deliberately cheeky name that embraces humor alongside humanitarianism, the initiative focuses on delivering measurable impact through projects ranging from clean water access to support for families affected by cannabis incarceration.

“The fact that the help comes from a smoke entrepreneur should not be controversial,” adds Kesselman. “But we’ve been giving back for years and still run into that roadblock sometimes. I personally dislike having to use such a formal 501(c)(3) structure because it can get in the way of simply giving from the heart. Still, the hope is that creating this foundation, with its “Zoolander-inspired” name, will allow us to do even more good in the world. We want to make a real difference in this crazy world and I hope this work continues long after I’m gone.”

The formal foundation structure provides a centralized vehicle for sustained giving, transparency and long-term strategic investment. Future grants are expected to expand international water rehabilitation projects and increase direct support for individuals and families affected by cannabis enforcement policies.

For more information about the Josh Kesselman Foundation for Making the World a Better Place, visit joshkesselmanfoundation.com.

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About RAW® Rolling Papers

RAW® Rolling Papers is the world’s leading brand of unbleached rolling papers—trusted by millions for purity, quality and commitment to culture. Created with loving care and watermarked for a smooth, even burn, RAW has become a global symbol of authenticity and innovation in the smoking world. Founded by entrepreneur and visionary Josh Kesselman, RAW is more than a rolling paper brand, it’s a cultural movement. Under Kesselman’s leadership of HBI Innovations, RAW has spearheaded a wave of creative new products and remains fiercely dedicated to ethical business practices, transparency and giving back. Through HBI and the brand’s charitable initiative, RAW Giving, HBI and Josh Kesselman have previously contributed over $3.5 million in direct cash and more than $200,000 in in-kind donations to causes including clean water, animal rescue and global reforestation.

About High Times

Founded in 1974, High Times is the world’s leading voice in cannabis culture, psychedelics, advocacy and industry insight. Having featured icons like Hunter S. Thompson, Bob Marley, Willie Nelson, Debbie Harry, and Charles Bukowski, High Times has been at the forefront of cannabis legalization, innovation and education—shaping conversations and breaking boundaries in media and live events. In 2025, the media company and its associated event assets were acquired by Josh Kesselman, the visionary behind RAW® Rolling Papers, who has assumed the role of Publisher. As a true legacy publication and counterculture icon, High Times is rooted in providing platforms for information, inspiration and community in the evolving cannabis and psychedelics landscape.

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