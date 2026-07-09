Comptroller Sean Scanlon Announces Expansion Of Partnership Plan

July 8, 2026

Health plan covering teachers, first responders, and other municipal employees will now include more than 74,700 lives

(HARTFORD, CT) – Comptroller Sean Scanlon today announced an expansion of the Connecticut Partnership Plan following 2026 open enrollment, highlighting the increased reach of the health insurance that serves over 74,700 municipal employees, retirees, and their families.

For the plan year beginning July 1, 2026, 17 new groups representing 6,362 lives joined. Since the start of Comptroller Scanlon’s term in 2023, 50 new groups have joined the Plan.

“Healthcare costs are out of control, premium increases are through the roof, and cities and towns are having a really hard time finding quality, affordable insurance coverage for their employees,” said Comptroller Scanlon. “Amid this chaos, the Partnership Plan remains the most stable, comprehensive option for municipalities. Our increased enrollment affirms this, and we are eager to welcome new and returning groups as the Partnership Plan continues to grow.”

The Connecticut Partnership Plan, established under Public Act 15-93 and launched in January 2016, offers non-state public employers the choice to participate in the state employee health plan. It currently provides top-quality health care benefits at reasonable rates to 207 groups including over 74,700 municipalities, boards of education, and other non-state public employees and their families in Connecticut.

Towns and groups joining July 1, 2026 include: